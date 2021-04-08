Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Presents Uh Huh Honey IPA to Benefit Pink Boots Foundation

Framingham, Mass. — The female brewers at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing in Framingham, MA and Faces Brewing Co. in Malden, MA are proud to partner with Pink Boots Society to release Uh Huh Honey. Proceeds from the West Coast style honey IPA will benefit Pink Boots Society to support educational scholarships for women in brewing throughout Massachusetts.

The malt and honey for this beer were regionally sourced from Valley Malt, Merrimack Valley Apiaries, and a generous lady beekeeper in Arundel, ME whose hives originated in Massachusetts.

Uh Huh Honey is an easy drinker at 6% ABV with a clean West Coast hop kick and a touch of honey.

“At Exhibit ‘A’ we care a lot about pushing for equity and diversity in the craft brewing industry. Partnering with local growers and providers is something that we do as often as possible,” said Exhibit ‘A’ Production Supervisor Collen Rankin. “Uh Huh Honey provided us with a perfect opportunity to marry those core values. Our production staff is currently 50% women, so this project and the support of the Pink Boots Society means a lot to us personally. It was a real honor to craft a beer that lets the honey and malt of women run businesses in the region really shine. We loved making this IPA, and we hope that everyone enjoys drinking it!”

Uh Huh Honey is available in the Framingham taproom at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing, on draft at Faces Brewing Co. in Malden, and in 16-ounce cans for limited distribution in Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.exhibit-a-brewing.com.

