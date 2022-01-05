Exhibit A Brewing Company Brings ‘Saturday’ Scotch Ale

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts – As of January 5, Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company is once again offering We’re Going To Need You To Come In On Saturday (or just Saturday for short), a full-flavored Scotch Ale sitting at 8.4% ABV brewed to help you get through the rest of the week.

This malt-forward beer features big flavors of biscuit, toffee, and a hint of fruity esters. Saturday Scotch Ale is made with locally-grown, peat-smoked malt from Valley Malt (based in Hadley, MA) for an added touch of smokiness. It lands with a sweet finish and medium carbonation.

Saturday Scotch Ale is available for a limited time in 16 oz cans in the Framingham taproom at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing and through distribution in Massachusetts.

For More Information:

http://www.exhibit-a-brewing.com