Evolution Craft Brewing Releases Liger Sour IPA

SALISBURY, Md. —Evolution Craft Brewing Co. in Salisbury, Maryland released its first sour IPA this week.

Liger, a kettle-soured hazy IPA is the first release of the brewery’s Hybrid Series. At 7.2% ABV, this well-balanced IPA is tart yet soft. Tangy acidity provides a perfect companion to the pillowy softness of oats and juicy American hops.

Whether you’re a die-hard sour drinker or you’ve hopped on the hazy IPA train, this hybrid is sure to please every palate.

Liger Sour IPA was released in cans and on draft earlier in the week with an exclusive taproom release Thursday.

The next Hybrid Series release is expected in late Spring 2020.