Evil Twin Brewing Opens Temporary Taproom at Nowadays

QUEENS, N.Y. — Evil Twin Brewing is finally making beer at their long awaited home brewery in NYC.

In advance of their grand opening in Ridgewood, Queens in late spring, Evil Twin Brewing NYC will introduce a Pop-Up Taproom at Nowadays, their friends’ place just down the road. Evil Twin Brewing NYC will also be selling fresh cans and brand new merchandise at their new brick and mortar location at 1616 George Street.

Starting Friday, January 25, beer lovers can preview the debut beers from all eight of Nowadays’ indoor taps. There’ll be pilsners, IPAs, stouts and everything in between — all brewed just around the corner at the new Evil Twin Brewing NYC facility. Starting in February, the Evil Twin Brewing NYC team will also be rolling out several new limited run beers each week. Large groups are welcome, and reservations can be made for the Pop-Up Taproom at Nowadays here.

Outdoors at Nowadays, guests can imbibe in Nowadays’ winterized, outdoor beer garden, which includes a 20-person heated yurt, fire pits and, for the last weekend in January, a traditional Finnish sauna run by HotBox Mobile Sauna. Indoors throughout the winter, guests can enjoy the weekly Planetarium listening series, the best chicken sandwich in Queens and amazing parties on the best sound system in New York City.

The Pop-Up Taproom will run until the Evil Twin Brewing NYC’s own taproom is ready to open to the public in late spring. Until then, those looking for a sneak peak of the actual brewery’s space can drop by the location on George St., just steps from the L train and around the corner from Nowadays, and purchase specially-canned beers and new merchandise before or after stopping by the Pop-Up Taproom.