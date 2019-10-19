Evil Twin Brewing New York City Opens in Ridgewood, Queens

QUEENS, N.Y. — Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø – along with his wife and business partner, Maria – open the doors to their very first permanent brewery and taproom – Evil Twin Brewing New York City – in Ridgewood, Queens. With a place to finally call “home,” the pair is excited to have the opportunity to perfect the classics and expand upon Evil Twin’s traditions of innovation through thoughtful experimentation and collaboration.

Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø, one of the biggest names in craft brewing, founded Evil Twin Brewing in 2010 as a “nomadic” brewery. Over the past nine years, his gypsy-brewed beers have received wide acclaim both domestically and internationally, garnering countless awards and earning their way onto the menus of the world’s best restaurants. The brand will continue to operate its large-scale production and distribution, which currently exports to over 35 countries around the globe, and 35 states across the country.

“There are no rules in beer – we create our recipes with the intention of changing them,” says Jeppe. “Our close relationships with chefs and restaurants serve as a daily inspiration to us. Building a composed dish is much like a brewing a new beer – you taste and you tweak, you experiment with flavors and balance. This is the evolution of brewing and this will be exemplified at Evil Twin Brewing New York City.”

At Evil Twin Brewing New York City, guests are able to imbibe Evil Twin beers fresh from the source, as the beers will be small-batch production and brewed in-house for the taproom and retail store only. Upon opening, guests may enjoy a diverse selection of 20 draft beers (with offerings being swapped out whenever there is a new release). There are brews that honor New York City like Your Apartment is So Small, You Would Probably Find Something Larger For Less Money Outside of The City and Let’s Get Dinner in Times Square; while other highlights include exclusive one-offs like the Cherry Cola Sour and the Chuck Berry Twister Bodega Smoothie. Jeppe will also invite brewers near and far to create special collaboration brews out of this location. Beer is offered in 12oz and 16oz pours (9oz for higher ABVs), or can be taken to-go in a crowler. Jeppe and Maria have curated an assortment of special glassware from Europe for inside the taproom – and worked with Danish-born graphic designer, Martin Justesen, on the label art. In the weeks following the opening, Evil Twin Brewing New York City will also serve coffee from Bushwick-favorite, Sey Coffee, including a special blend made in collaboration with Evil Twin. Guests can nibble on pre-packaged snacks like popcorn and Evil Twin Jerky™, or opt for something from one of the rotating food trucks parked outside. (*For the schedule, please check @eviltwinbrewingnyc).

Evil Twin Brewing New York City features a 15-barrel system brewery, a 1,450 square foot urban greenhouse encompassing a 76-seat taproom, as well as a 2,200 square foot outdoor courtyard and beer garden. The design of Evil Twin Brewing New York City was a collaboration between Jeppe and Maria and New York City-based architecture firm, Kushner Studios (also behind the design of Tørst in Greenpoint). The taproom is outfitted with earth-toned stained plywood, polished cement flooring, and modern finishes and is adorned with hanging plants and greenery that further push the greenhouse aesthetic. Guests will be able to sit at one of the communal tables, along the perimeter banquettes – or they can post up at the 185-seat outdoor beer garden which is decorated with hanging string lights.

Evil Twin Brewing New York City also offers a retail shop in the same space with an ever-changing selection of cans and merchandise available for purchase. For the most up to date offerings via can and tap, please check the website. Hours of operation are as follows: Monday through Wednesday from 2:00PM to 10:00PM, Thursdays from 2:00PM to 12:00AM, Fridays from 12:00PM to 12:00AM, Saturdays from 10:00AM to 12:00AM, and Sundays from 10:00AM to 10:00PM. Evil Twin Brewing New York City is located at 1616 George Street, between Wyckoff & Cypress Avenues, in Ridgewood, Queens. For more information, call 718-366-1850 or visit eviltwin.nyc. Follow Evil Twin Brewing New York City on Instagram (@eviltwinbrewingnyc) and Facebook (/EvilTwinBrewingNYC).