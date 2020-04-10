Evil Genius Beer Company Releases Tiger King Inspired Beer

PHILADELPHIA — Evil Genius Beer Company taps a much needed distraction with the debut of another very serious beer with a very silly (and timely) name. The Philadelphia and Fishtown-based brewer announces the debut of a Tiger King inspired pale ale that pays homage to one of the biggest cultural phenomenons sweeping the nation. Felt Cute, Might Feed My Husband to a Tiger Later IDK is a special edition pale ale 4.2% abv that is available in growlers through carry-out at the Evil Genius Beer Company Lab at 1727 Front Street.

Starting today, Evil Genius also will partner with Quick Sip beer delivery service to expand access to their beer and seltzer to across the city. Quick Sip delivery will mean that to get the new Felt Cute brew you only have to travel from your couch to the front door. For information and hours for Evil Genius, visit: www.evilgeniusbeer.com/ For info about Evil Genius on Quick Sip and to order delivery, visit: www.quicksipdelivery.com (search: Evil Genius).

“Independent breweries, bars, restaurants and small businesses across our city and our nation are facing such tough times right now,” said Evil Genius Partner Trevor Hayward. “So many breweries, like ours, have had to cut staff, make hard decisions and offer take-out only. This time of year we normally would be ready to fly open the gates to our outdoor beer garden and launch several new releases for the spring and summer. The time for those things will come down the road soon enough. While we wait, we wanted to keep our creative juices flowing, do all we can to keep operations intact, keep up with demand, and to serve up a much needed distraction. Our brand-new beer pays homage to The Tiger King. While we don’t know what Carole and Joe Exotic would drink, we know that our new beer pairs perfectly with a night of binge-worthy television.”

Known for very silly names for very serious beers, Evil Genius continues their tradition with Felt Cute, Might Feed My Husband to a Tiger Later IDK. The new pale ale roars to life with 4.2% abv.featuring Bravo, Columbus, Cascade, Simcoe and Apollo hops.

Felt Cute follows in the footsteps of other recent beers with humorous and topical names, such as Won’t You Be My Neighbor 5% Hazy Pale Ale, Baby Shark Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo 4.4% Hazy Mosaic Pale Ale, Trust the Process 76ers inspired beer 6.7% Mosaic and Amarillo IPA, and Santa!! I Know Him! 7.2% holiday saison.

Felt Cute is available now in Growlers (64 oz – $22.50) at Evil Genius Beer Company’s “Lab” in Fishtown for carryout between the hours of Monday-Sunday, Noon to 8:00pm. Buy three growlers of any kind for a 10% discount. Other offerings at this time include:

Barrel Aged Purple Monkey Dishwasher Bourbon Barrel Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter – 7%

Magically Delicious New England Style IPA 7.2% Abv.

Turtle PowerGrapefruit Pale Ale 6% Abv.

Now That’s What I Call Hoppy Volume 4 Hazy IPA 7% Abv.

OK Boomer Vienna Lager 6.2% Abv.

That’s Note a Knife, This is a Knife Hazy IPA 6.2% Abv.

Wait I Gotta Boomerang This Hazy IPA 6% Abv.

Let’s Do That Hockey! Czech American Pilsner 6.8% Abv.

There’s No Crying in Baseball Mango IPA 6%% Abv.

The Painting Was a Gift, Todd Light Lager 4.5% Abv.

You Sound LIke You’re From London Spiced French Ale 7.5% Abv.

QUICK SIP BRINGS EVIL GENIUS TO YOUR DOOR

New: Felt Cute limited edition beer is also now available in Growlers through city-wide, same day beer distribution service Quick Sip. Quick Sip, from the owners of The Cambridge, Hawthornes Beer Cafe, Tio Flores and Wine Dive, will now begin distribution of Evil Genius products and bring them to your front door. Distribution will start with Felt Cute, Evil Genius Hard Seltzers and Evil Genius craft favorites. Look for the list to update daily and weekly based on availability. For delivery to your door from Quick Sip, visit www.quicksipdelivery.com (search: Evil Genius).

“Quick Sip welcomes Evil Genius to the family,” said Quick Sip owner Chris Fetfatzes. “We pride ourselves on being able to bring the very best beers, wines and sparkling wines to your front door with fast, efficient and smart priced delivery. We are honored to carry the Tiger King inspired limited edition beer and we look forward to developing a long-standing partnership with one of Philly’s largest and most celebrated beer companies. This is a true win-win for beer lovers and for our customers.”

NEXT UP FOR EVIL GENIUS

Look for the debut of other limited edition beers coming later in April and early May. For more about Evil Genius Beer Company and what’s on tap this week – and every week – visit www.evilgeniusbeer.com/lab/

ABOUT EVIL GENIUS BEER COMPANY

Evil Genius Beer Company was started in 2011 by best friends Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward. After almost 8 years, and a motto of “Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers”, Evil Genius Beer Company now distributes to 7 states ( (PA, NJ, MD, DE, CT, MA, and RI) with 19 different core and seasonal beers to quench their ever thirsty customers. This puts the brewers on Front Street in the top 5% of breweries in the country and the second largest in the city of Philadelphia. For more information, visit evilgeniusbeer.com, and connect on social @evilgeniusbeer