Everybody’s Brewing to Release Seasonal Hazy IPA and Helles Lager in 16oz

White Salmon, WA — Everybody’s Brewing will release Indoor Survival Hazy IPA this Monday, March 22nd, in 16oz cans, followed by the re-release of Petrichor Helles Lager on April 2nd, in 16oz cans. Both will be available at local bottle shops and select chain stores throughout the Washington and Oregon markets.

Indoor Survival, ringing in at an approachable 6.5% ABV and 35BU, was designed to display the innovative interaction between hops and malt.

“Hazy IPAs are just as much about the interplay of malts and unique yeast profiles, as they are about the hops that are used,” says Adam McClure, Head Brewer at Everybody’s Brewing. “I think this style is evolving, even to your average beer drinker. It’s not just about the hop craze anymore. People are learning that it’s about new malt combinations and the interaction of malt and hops that sets these beers apart.”

Profile of Indoor Survival Hazy IPA:

ABV: 6.5%

IBU: 35

Hops: El Dorado, Motueka, Mosaic

Malt: Mecca Grade Estate’s Alvarado red spring wheat and Skagit Valley Malting’s buckwheat

Yeast: Imperial Kviek

Petrichor, in contrast, has a more traditional approach in mind. At 5.2% ABV and 20BU, this Helles Lager was carefully brewed to reflect the delicate nature of a centuries-old German style. The recipe, written by Everybody’s Brewer, Dave McGinley, was inspired by his time studying under the Siebel Master Brewer program in Germany. “I wanted to recreate a famous German lager that I practically lived off of while studying in Munich,” says McGinley. “This easy-drinking lager showcases great pilsner malt, low bitterness, and a dry, crisp finish – sure to be a thirst-quencher for the warmer weather to come.”

Profile of Petrichor Helles Lager:

ABV: 5.2%

IBU: 20

Hops: Tettnanger, Hallertau Mittlefru

Malt: Weyermann Pilsner malt

Yeast: Imperial L-17

About Everybody’s Brewing:

Founded in 2008, Everybody’s Brewing sits perfectly nestled on the cliffs of White Salmon, WA, overlooking the beautiful Columbia River Gorge. Inspired by the region’s premium hop and malt production, their beer offerings reflect the ever-changing trends and innovation within the brewing industry. The brewery’s pub features globally-inspired fare with great attention paid to high-quality ingredients and customer experience, with jaw-dropping views of its volcanic neighbor to the south: Mt. Hood.

For more information: https://everybodysbrewing.com/blogs/news/meet-your-new-zoom-call-companion-indoor-survival-hazy-ipa