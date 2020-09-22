Everybody’s Brewing Releases Head Stash Fresh Hop IPA Cans and Draft

WHITE SALMON, Wash. — Everybody’s Brewing will be releasing their Head Stash Fresh Hop IPA this Friday, September 18th, in 12 oz. cans and draft. This year’s Head Stash, ringing in at 6.6% ABV and 69 BUs, is packed with fresh Simcoe Hops from Loza Farms of Yakima, WA. Cans and draft will be available at various bottle shops and bars throughout Oregon and Washington, as well as their pub in White Salmon, WA. This year’s Simcoe hops add their classic combination of both flavor and bittering qualities to the beer. A big piney aroma is met with and resinous flavor and a medium body.

The brewery sees cans of fresh hop beer as a new opportunity to explore. “With so many bars running at reduced capacity, we decided to run some cans along with our kegs of Head Stash this year,” said Co-Owner/Brewmaster Doug Ellenberger, “This year we’re adapting to the times and we’re excited to see it on the shelves of some great local bottle shops and grocery stores. We’re looking forward to the day when our friends at lots of bars and restaurants are able to open back up, but until then, we’ll be coming out with a quite a few new cans.”

Like most Fresh Hop beers, past versions of Head Stash used massive quantities of fresh hops in the dry hopping additions, a method that provides loads of flavor. However, using fresh hops inherently adds live, unknown organisms to beer, which would put the shelf stability of cans in doubt. Because they are canning Head Stash this year, the brewery had to make an adjustment. “This year, we chose to add them [Simcoe hops] to our whirlpool.” said Head Brewer Adam McClure, “Whirlpool hopping provides plenty of juicy flavor while guaranteeing the quality of the beer we put in cans. The brewery also conducted their normal microbiological stability and oxygen level testing at their in-house quality control lab.

2020 marks the 11th consecutive year that Everybody’s has worked with Loza farms to source their fresh hops. Loza is the only known Mexican-American owned commercial hop farm in the U.S. and Everybody’s is proud to work the family-owned operation. “They are a class act from the top down, and they grow some of the best hops in Yakima. They treat us like family and going up there to pick up fresh hops is one of my favorite days of the year.” said Ellenberger.

Head brewer McClure shared his fondness for fresh hop season as well, “It’s a reminder of how lucky we are to live in the Pacific Northwest, so close to the source of our ingredients. These beers are unique and delicate. They are the result of a lot of hard work by a lot of people – from farm to glass – each doing their part to preserve the freshest hop essence.”

Everybody’s Brewing COVID-19 Operation

Since entering Phase 2, Everybody’s Brewing has been open to the public for dine-in and takeout offering an ever-evolving rotation of craft beers (both on draft and in cans). Their taproom has been rearranged to provide for proper social distancing and minimal multi-touch interactions. Visitors can dine indoors or outside on their shaded deck.

About Everybody’s Brewing

Everybody’s Brewing opened in 2008 in White Salmon, WA by Doug and Christine Ellenberger with over 20 years of professional brewing and restaurant experience. Their award-winning beers are widely distributed throughout Washington, Oregon, Northern Idaho, Nevada, and Hawaii. The brew pub offers fantastic, locally sourced food, with an outdoor deck that provides a stunning view of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge. This combination makes Everybody’s Brewing a must-visit attraction when traveling through the Pacific Northwest.