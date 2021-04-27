Everybody’s Brewing Announces New Head Brewer Dave McGinley

White Salmon, WA – Everybody’s Brewing has just announced the promotion of Dave McGinley, a member of Everybody’s brewing team, to the position of Head Brewer. The position, previously held by Adam McClure, opened in mid-March upon McClure’s announcement to leave Everybody’s in pursuit of a career change. McGinley brings over a decade of professional brewing experience and innovative ideas to the esteemed title and will be releasing his first official beer as Head Brewer later this month in the form of Silent Depths West Coast IPA.

McGinley, like many young brewers, found a passion in home brewing nearly a decade before pursuing a career as a professional brewer. “Two of my friends bought a home brewing system when I was 22.” Says McGinley, “They made two batches of beer and then lost interest, so I asked them if I could borrow their equipment.” Several trial batches later, he perfected his system, moved to Oregon, and began brewing “ridiculous amounts of beer” with fellow home brewers. It was then that he felt the call to pursue a career crafting the beverage he so loved.

In 2011, McGinley decided to make a massive career shift and enrolled in the Siebel Institute of Technology’s WBA Master Brewer program. He studied for two months in Chicago before the program took him to Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, and Holland to sample and study various traditional beer styles directly from their source of origin. He returned to the states in 2012, where he landed a job with pFriem Family Brewers in Hood River, Oregon. Spending nearly six years with pFriem and working his way up to Lead Brewer, McGinley then decided to take a job at Everybody’s Brewing.

As for his promotion to Head Brewer, Everybody’s co-owner Doug Ellenberger had this to say:

“Knowing the wealth of talent among our brew crew, it was really important for us to hire from within – as long as the interest was there. We interviewed some extremely well-qualified candidates, but ultimately, felt Dave [McGinley] would be the best fit for the job. His years of experience, leadership abilities, and creativity check all the boxes for qualities we sought in a Head Brewer. He’s been such a valuable addition from day one. We’re really excited to see what he can do not only with our incredible team in this position, but with the beers we plan to make in the future.”

McGinley says he feel fortunate to walk into a position that has been well maintained with such a dependable team. “My main priority as head brewer is to continue to keep the beer quality high, and to improve our future processes in any way possible. Our team is strong, and I want to continue to support every person and every area of the brewery to set us up for success.” On the creative side, McGinley looks forward to more experimentation with hops and yeast strains.

Silent Depths West Coast IPA, McGinley’s first official beer in his new position, will hit Oregon and Seattle markets the week of April 26th. With a clean bitterness, tropical aroma and mouthwatering citrus notes, McGinley says Silent Depths is “the first of many great things to come” during his time as Head Brewer.

About Everybody’s Brewing:

Founded in 2008, Everybody’s Brewing sits perfectly nestled on the cliffs of White Salmon, WA, overlooking the beautiful Columbia River Gorge. Inspired by the region’s premium hop and malt production, their beer offerings reflect the ever-changing trends and innovation within the brewing industry. The brewery’s pub features globally-inspired fare with great attention paid to high-quality ingredients and customer experience, with jaw-dropping views of its volcanic neighbor to the south: Mt. Hood.

For More Information:

https://bit.ly/32G7Aqv