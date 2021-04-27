Everybody’s Brewing Announces New Head Brewer Dave McGinley

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

White Salmon, WA – Everybody’s Brewing has just announced the promotion of Dave McGinley, a member of Everybody’s brewing team, to the position of Head Brewer. The position, previously held by Adam McClure, opened in mid-March upon McClure’s announcement to leave Everybody’s in pursuit of a career change. McGinley brings over a decade of professional brewing experience and innovative ideas to the esteemed title and will be releasing his first official beer as Head Brewer later this month in the form of Silent Depths West Coast IPA.

McGinley, like many young brewers, found a passion in home brewing nearly a decade before pursuing a career as a professional brewer. “Two of my friends bought a home brewing system when I was 22.” Says McGinley, “They made two batches of beer and then lost interest, so I asked them if I could borrow their equipment.” Several trial batches later, he perfected his system, moved to Oregon, and began brewing “ridiculous amounts of beer” with fellow home brewers. It was then that he felt the call to pursue a career crafting the beverage he so loved.

In 2011, McGinley decided to make a massive career shift and enrolled in the Siebel Institute of Technology’s WBA Master Brewer program. He studied for two months in Chicago before the program took him to Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, and Holland to sample and study various traditional beer styles directly from their source of origin. He returned to the states in 2012, where he landed a job with pFriem Family Brewers in Hood River, Oregon. Spending nearly six years with pFriem and working his way up to Lead Brewer, McGinley then decided to take a job at Everybody’s Brewing.

As for his promotion to Head Brewer, Everybody’s co-owner Doug Ellenberger had this to say:

“Knowing the wealth of talent among our brew crew, it was really important for us to hire from within – as long as the interest was there. We interviewed some extremely well-qualified candidates, but ultimately, felt Dave [McGinley] would be the best fit for the job. His years of experience, leadership abilities, and creativity check all the boxes for qualities we sought in a Head Brewer. He’s been such a valuable addition from day one. We’re really excited to see what he can do not only with our incredible team in this position, but with the beers we plan to make in the future.”

McGinley says he feel fortunate to walk into a position that has been well maintained with such a dependable team. “My main priority as head brewer is to continue to keep the beer quality high, and to improve our future processes in any way possible. Our team is strong, and I want to continue to support every person and every area of the brewery to set us up for success.” On the creative side, McGinley looks forward to more experimentation with hops and yeast strains.

Silent Depths West Coast IPA, McGinley’s first official beer in his new position, will hit Oregon and Seattle markets the week of April 26th. With a clean bitterness, tropical aroma and mouthwatering citrus notes, McGinley says Silent Depths is “the first of many great things to come” during his time as Head Brewer.

About Everybody’s Brewing:

Founded in 2008, Everybody’s Brewing sits perfectly nestled on the cliffs of White Salmon, WA, overlooking the beautiful Columbia River Gorge. Inspired by the region’s premium hop and malt production, their beer offerings reflect the ever-changing trends and innovation within the brewing industry. The brewery’s pub features globally-inspired fare with great attention paid to high-quality ingredients and customer experience, with jaw-dropping views of its volcanic neighbor to the south: Mt. Hood.

For More Information:
https://bit.ly/32G7Aqv

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021

Livestream ● May 13, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2021
Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
04/27 - Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Podcast
05/06 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.