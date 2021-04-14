Eventide Brewing Launches Cosmic Daydream Hazy IPA

This marks the first time in the brewery’s seven year history it’s created a version of the New England IPA for widespread distribution

Eventide Brewing is sending beer lovers’ taste buds to the cosmos with Cosmic Daydream (ABV: 6.7% | IBU: 45 | SRM: 4), the brewery’s newest market release that’s hitting retailers and restaurants now.

The aroma on this double dry hopped hazy includes notes of grapefruit, orange juice, lime zest, cannabis, rose, pine resin and a hint of bubblegum. Cosmic Daydream is full of bright citrus and tropical fruit flavors with a hint of coconut. The beer is medium bodied with a smooth mouthfeel and flavorful finish.

The hops used in the boil were Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy and Sabro. The first dry hop includes Citra, Mosaic and Galaxy, and the second dry hop consists of Citra, Wai-iti and Galaxy for a massive one-two hop punch.

“The hazy IPA has gained a loyal and fervent following over the last five years, but it’s a brew that must be crafted with tremendous care to be properly presented,” says Eventide co-founder Geoffrey Williams. “Knowing the requirements, Eventide set forth to create not only a great hazy IPA, true to style and imbued with tremendous flavor, but also one which was true to the foundation of all Eventide products. We believe Cosmic Daydream accomplishes and exceeds the requirements for this task.”

Prior to the launch, the brewery released a series of limited edition hazy IPAs in the taproom and solicited customer feedback when finalizing the recipe for Cosmic Daydream.

United Distributors (Georgia) is handling can and draft release to the market. Additionally, customers may purchase to-go six packs in the brewery’s taproom.

About Eventide Brewing:

Eventide Brewing, located in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood, was formed around the belief that great beer doesn’t have to be complicated. Founded in 2014 by four friends, Eventide focuses on bringing sessionable craft beer to everyone. For more information, please visit: www.eventidebrewing.com.

