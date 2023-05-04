Even More Sunshine: Lawson’s Finest Liquids Adds 19.2 oz Cans of the Iconic Sip of Sunshine

WAITSFIELD, Vt.— Lawson’s Finest Liquids, the Vermont craft brewery with a commitment to quality and sustainability, is expanding its lineup and bringing 19.2 oz cans of its flagship, award-winning Sip of Sunshine to coolers across the Northeast ahead of the summer holidays.

Lawson’s Finest’s flagship Sip of Sunshine (8% ABV) is a lupulin-laden India Pale Ale packed with juicy tropical fruit character, bright floral aromas and delectable layers of hop flavor. Fans can find this tropical vacation in a can in a new grab-and-go format at convenience stores, grocers, and entertainment venues throughout Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

“19.2s are the best way to fit a bit more sunshine into your favorite activities this summer. Whether you’re grabbing one out of the cooler to enjoy after a bike ride or for a lakeside barbeque, we want to make that special moment last a couple sips longer,” said Sean Lawson, CEO and founding brewer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids.

Lawson’s Finest protects the freshness of its lineup with a singular commitment to cold. Its colorful, best-selling brand Sip of Sunshine, and its entire lineup of delicious craft beers, are always cold stored, cold shipped and cold shelved to keep every beer brewery-fresh. The 19.2 oz category of single-serve cans are kept cold at retail, tailored for immediate consumption occasions, making them a perfect addition to the Lawson’s Finest portfolio.

Founded in Waitsfield, Vt., in 2008, Lawson’s Finest Liquids was named the 2022 Brewery of the Year by Beer Connoisseur and boasts a growing collection of award-winning beers brewed with passion and precision. Continued investments in quality, sustainability and community have positioned Lawson’s Finest as one of the most delicious go-to breweries in the Northeast.

Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts and delivers the finest and freshest beer possible to delight our fans and to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities through our Social Impact Program. The brewery is a values-driven business with a commitment to excellence, authenticity, community, sustainability and fun. Founded by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of award-winning beers brewed with passion and precision including the renowned Sunshine family of IPAs. Beginning as a home-based 1bbl nanobrewery in 2008, Lawson’s Finest expanded production capacity in 2011 and 2014, growing to include distribution across nine states in the Northeast. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its popular destination Brewery, Taproom and Retail Store in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

