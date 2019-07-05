Eurisko Beer Co. and DSSOLVR Release My Little Coconut Hazy Lactose DIPA

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Two of Asheville’s hottest breweries joined forces to throw the coolest party in town just in time for summer, as Eurisko Beer Co. and DSSOLVR released My Little Coconut Hazy Lactose DIPA on Friday, June 28 at Eurisko’s South Slope taproom and beer garden. This tiki-inspired double IPA features heavy hop additions of Wakatu, Waimea and Azacca and is infused with navel orange, grapefruit and mandarin zest before taking a well-deserved vacation atop massive amounts of coconut. The result is a deceptively drinkable 8.7 percent ABV juice-bomb celebration of all things summer that will put you solidly on island time without leaving home.

“It’s always a gamble, designing a new recipe that incorporates adjunct ingredients, but the collective expertise shared between Eurisko and DSSOLVR allowed us to dial in the amounts of zest and coconut necessary to perfectly compliment the hoppy backbone we established,” explained Eurisko owner and brewmaster Zac Harris. “In the end, we nailed the character we wanted. Just the right amount of those adjuncts to land squarely in that sweet spot.”

Befitting a release of this magnitude, Eurisko and DSSOLVR have concocted a worthy welcome to your new favorite beer of the summer. Doors open at 2 p.m. with My Little Coconut available on draft, and a slushie machine churning out delicious fruited variants of the base beer in iced-out fashion to beat the summer heat. White Labs Kitchen and Tap will be on hand with its mobile smoker to provide a tropically-themed food menu all day. Limited edition t-shirts designed by DSSOLVR’s Mike Semenec will be available for you to permanently commemorate your fleeting vacation-in-a-glass, and we’ll cap off the day with an appropriately beach-themed free movie screening curated by the Asheville Film Society.

“We’ve been inspired by the Eurisko crew for a while now, and we absolutely had to take this opportunity to push their boundaries, as well as our own,” said Vince Tursi, DSSOLVR co-founder and brewer. “We all really wanted to focus on something that channeled the spirit of summer, and we couldn’t be more excited about how this collab turned out. Come get weird with us this Friday, everybody!”

Kick your summer off with some island vibes and one of the tastiest tropical drinks ever conceived this Friday with Eurisko and DSSOLVR. My Little Coconut will be available at Eurisko’s taproom on draft and in 32 ounce growlers to keep your juicy DIPA thirst sated at beach of your choosing, and may emerge at select accounts in the following weeks. Like summer itself, this beer won’t last long — don’t miss your chance to indulge in a beer like none other at the best party of the summer!

About Eurisko Beer Co.

Eurisko is a taproom-focused brewery located at 255 Short Coxe Ave. on Asheville’s South Slope. We strive to make beers that reflect the standards of tradition while still allowing ourselves to play with modern processes. From West Coast IPAs, dry Belgian-style saisons, and traditional German styles all the way to big luscious imperial stouts, barleywines, and modern hop experiments, we try to cover as many bases as possible. Visit https://euriskobeer.com.

About DSSOLVR

DSSOLVR is a brewery and taproom slated to open in the heart of downtown Asheville. In a conscious effort to make the most surreal beers we can, we’re committed to representing equal amounts of Old World and New World brewing methodology. We’re big proponents of unusual and locally-sourced agriculture/malt, lagers, cask ales, and wood fermentation/aging, along with the sticky/juicy/drippy/soft hop-jams. We have heavily invested in wood and barrels, utilizing proprietary yeast strains and unusual, locally-sourced ingredients. Up-to-date announcements about releases, collaborations, and works-in-progress can be found on Instagram and their website, dssolvr.com.