Etta Place Cider introduces Camp Fruitah at the Utah Beer Festival

TORREY, UTAH – Etta Place Cider will introduce itsfirst fruit-flavored cider, Camp Fruitah™, at the Utah Beer Festival in SaltLake City this weekend. The event marks a second achievement for southern Utah’sonly cidery, as Etta Place Cider makes its debut on the Wasatch Front beerfestival scene.

Located in the gateway town to Capitol Reef National Park, the cidery opened its Torrey production facility in the midst of Covid restrictions in April 2021.

“We are excited to introduceour products to knowledgeable craft beverage enthusiasts. Growing and juicingour own traditional cider apples gives our ciders a depth of flavors that ourcustomers really appreciate,” said co-owner Robert Marc.

A semi-sweet cider with plumflavors and a satisfying but surprising level of apple tannins, Camp Fruitah™extends the flagship line to five cider products, all available in 500 ml bottlesat $8.95 each.

“Our tasting room customershave been asking for a slightly sweeter cider. For the first year, we wouldjoke with them, “we don’t know how to do sweet’ as we worked on a recipe thatwould remain true to our style. What our cidermaker Travis Nelson developed wasworth waiting for,” explained co-founder Ann Torrence.

“Camp Fruitah™ fills that sweetslot in our line-up. With its acids and tannins to balance the plum and appleflavors, it’s not cloying, it’s complex and refreshing. Like most of ourciders, it also has great potential as a base for cocktails, especiallysangria. As for potential food pairings, my immediate thought is charcuterie,roast chicken or grilled meats on summer salads,” she added.

In yet another first for EttaPlace Cider, the bottle features commissioned artwork by Salt Lake Citygraphics designer Dan Hammond. The label plays tribute to the fruit growingheritage of nearby Fruita, a pioneer community now incorporated into CapitolReef National Park.

At the festival, Etta PlaceCider will also be pouring their award-winning Etta Place Dry Hard Cider, a blendbased on their traditional cider apples grown in their own Torrey, Utah,orchards.

When: Saturday, August 20th and Sunday,August 21st

Where: The Gateway (12 S Rio Grande St,Salt Lake City, UT 84101)

Who: Founders AnnTorrence and Robert Marc, and Cidermaker Travis Nelson will be pouring at thefestival

Good to know: Camp Fruitah™ is available through the DABS special order program (CSC xxxxxx)and at the cidery in Torrey.

About the cidery

We are Utah’s first and only orchard-basedcidery. We are located at 7000’ in the heart of Utah’s red rock country nearCapitol Reef National Park. We planted the first of 500 traditional cider andother heritage apple trees in 2012 and produced the first of our award-winning cidersin 2021. We now grow over 90 cultivars as well as peaches, plums, cherries andcider pears. The cidery is open year round for tours and tastings.

Etta Place, outlaw

Even her name is a mystery—the Pinkerton detectives picked Etta Place for their wanted posters. History tells us this: she was one of five women to visit Butch Cassidy’s hideout east of Torrey. Shepaired up with Sundance Kid and the three fled to South America.

Private investigators dogged them to the ranch that she,Butch and Sundance started in Argentina and they escaped again. Tired of lifeon the run, she had Sundance bring her back to the States in 1906.

Ettawas 29 years old and still a striking woman with a price on her head. We liketo think she just might have come back to Torrey, where her old friends hadgotten along so well with the locals, and no one held it against folks to makea little alcohol to keep the taxman at bay.

https://www.ettaplacecider.com