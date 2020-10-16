Ethic Ciders Launches First Canned Cider

PETALUMA, Calif. — True to the fruit and true to the environment — that is the “ethic” in Ethic Ciders. Offering a line of flavor-forward ciders crafted for a mindful, modern consumer, Ethic Ciders launches their first canned cider on October 6th, 2020. Scarlett, the first in the debut of these ciders, was inspired by the owner’s bright, beautiful and bold seven-year-old niece Scarlett.

Available in 16 oz can format, handsomely designed by visual artists Ian Macnider and Neil Hubert, these cans are made of 100% organic dry-farmed apples with freshly picked raspberries and blackberries grown on the Cider Apple Farm in Sebastopol, CA. This cider is less than 100 calories, naturally gluten-free, lightly effervescent, vegan, and free of sulfites. With a perfect complement to an active lifestyle, Ethic Ciders are geared towards the discerning imbiber; those who care about their health and the contents of their beverage.

Believing exceptional cider starts in the orchard, Ethic Ciders utilizes regenerative agriculture practices, creating a sustainable product they can be proud of. Committed to clean, quality ingredients and honest craftsmanship, Ethic Ciders’ renowned cidermaker, Dwight Harrington, who has also worked with Sonoma Cider and Reverend Nat’s, creates a distinctive libation that conveys a fresh fruit complexity, balance and a true taste of place.

As wildfires become a season in California, biodiversity is of utmost importance. A region can’t grow just one crop. An area historically known for its premium grapes, that fruit is fragile, susceptible to drought and destroyed by smoke. Apples, on the other hand, don’t need as much water nor do they absorb the exterior environment. Implementing ecological farming techniques like dry farming, cover cropping, compost applications and livestock integration, Ethics Ciders’ humble operation sequesters carbon away from the atmosphere, where it’s doing harm, and into the soil where it’s an asset to the apple trees and their sustainable libation. Considering themselves soil farmers above all else, the ecologically mindful team ensures that nutrients are put into the earth rather than just taken out.

