Estrella Galicia Expands Statewide California Distribution with Wine Warehouse

CALIFORNIA — Estrella Galicia, one of the oldest family owned and fastest growing breweries in Spain, is expanding their wholesale distribution in California with their exclusive partnership with Wine Warehouse. The agreement covers the full range of lagers including Estrella Galicia Especial and 1906 Reserve.

As the largest independent family-owned brewery in Spain, which dates to 1906, Estrella Galicia exports to over 30 countries with an annual production of more than 250 million liters. With the competitive nature of the United States, California has become the central target for growing in North America. The strategic partnership with Wine Warehouse means for the first time, the brewery will be able to access previously uncovered territories and service existing consumers.

Wine Warehouse is a leader of the premium beverage industry founded in 1973 by brothers Bob and Jim Myerson hoping to share their enthusiasm for premium wine with the Southern California wine trade. The business has grown to house more than 600 employees at two locations in Los Angeles and Richmond, including second generation owners Jim Myerson and Linda Myerson Dean.

A deep passion for quality runs through each part of the business and allows Wine Warehouse to consistently deliver premium wines, craft beers, and artisan spirits across California.

About Estrella Galicia

Estrella Galicia is Spain’s largest independent brewery founded by Jose Maria Rivera in 1906. His passion for beer led him to build a small brewery in A Coruna, located in the northwestern region of Galicia. Over 110 years later and through 5 generations of the Rivera family, this beautiful Spanish city on the Atlantic Ocean continues to be the only place in the world where they brew Estrella Galicia and 1906 beers. Galician identity and attention to quality is integral to their beermaking process. They use untreated, water sourced from a protected natural reserve, and grow their own hop crops to support production. In addition to brewing, Hijo de Rivera produces a full line of ciders, wines, spirits and waters.

