Estrella Galicia Brewery Partners with Golden Beverage Distribution to Launch in Utah

UTAH –– Estrella Galicia, from Galicia, Spain, expands their wholesale distribution footprint in the US with entry to Utah. Their exclusive partnership with Golden Beverage Distribution will mean retailers and consumers will have access to Estrella Galicia Especial, 1906 Reserve and the newly launched Estrella Galicia 0.0 Alcohol Free statewide.

Utah will become the 12th state to distribute beer from the largest independently owned and operated brewery in Spain. With annual production exceeding 250 million liters and exported to over 30 countries, Golden Beverage will be perfectly suited to help the brand of lagers grow in the uniquely beverage controlled state.

In contrast to the heavier beers produced, Estrella Galicia 0.0 Alcohol Free is a beverage with a content less than 0.05%, and will be available for direct distribution. Newly launched in the US, Estrella Galicia 0.0 has been brewed in Spain for more than 40 years, and has ranked as one of the most loved Alcohol Free products in a country that boasts the highest consumption of such items in Europe.

About Golden Beverage

Golden Beverage is a full service beverage distributor located in Ogden, Utah, selling and servicing a diverse portfolio of Beer, Soda & Energy Drinks. We have dedicated staff of Account Managers that ensure our retailers have adequate supplies of all our products for their customers. In addition we have a team of large format sales personnel who proved extra service to our high volume accounts.

About Estrella Galicia

Estrella Galicia is Spain’s largest independent brewery founded by Jose Maria Rivera in 1906. His passion for beer led him to build a small brewery in A Coruna, located in the northwestern region of Galicia. Over 110 years later and through 5 generations of the Rivera family, this beautiful Spanish city on the Atlantic Ocean continues to be the only place in the world where they brew Estrella Galicia and 1906 beers. Galician identity and attention to quality is integral to their beermaking process. They use untreated, water sourced from a protected natural reserve, and grow their own hop crops to support production. In addition to brewing, Hijo de Rivera produces a full line of ciders, wines, spirits and waters.

