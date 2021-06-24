Epic Brewing Releases Rocky Mountain Chai

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah and DENVER, Color. – Come home to a beer you’ve never had before. Rocky Mountain Chai boasts uplifting spiced flavor with a cream ale finish that’s softer than a lullaby. This brew is the ideal sidekick for your next adventure down a country road or when you finally find yourself leaving on a jet plane again.

Our team wanted to create a beer as beautiful as the Rockies, so we mashed a mountain of malt bigger than Mount Elbert and boiled it down in dozens of camp kettles. The Carapils and Brewers malts bolster a transparent body that’s reminiscent of simpler times. Meanwhile, the Saaz and Nugget hops work in tandem to bring out a silky-smooth mouthfeel. To cap it off, an eruption of Chai in each sip might just make you feel born again.

Rocky Mountain Chai, a cream ale brewed with spices, will be poured into kegs, cans, and bottles, then distributed across America in June. The liquid will be found in kegs and 16oz cans nearly everywhere, but the 22oz bottles will be available exclusively in Utah. Rocky Mountain Chai will soon be available at finer beer and bottles shops near you.

For More Information:

https://www.epicbrewing.com/rocky-mountain-chai