Epic Brewing Releases Lime In The Coconut IPA

SALT LAKE CITY & DENVER — The year 2020 hasn’t exactly been a beach, but this Coconut IPA will have you feeling like you’re back relaxing on sunny shores. Coconuts are tough to crack and so was this recipe! Using white wheat and flaked oats in the grain bill followed with massive amounts of late addition Cashmere, Styrian Dragon and Citra hops, the brewers are able to bring out a lush combination of mango, passionfruit, papaya, and of course coconut that will leave your mouth in paradise. So, rest assured knowing that we’ve done all of the hard work so that you don’t have to!

“We had this recipe for a hazy IPA that we’d been riffing on with some amazing hops but thought that it just needed more of something,” explains Director of Brewing Operations Jordan Shupbach. “We’d gotten a load a fresh coconut in for another beer project and thought ‘Hey, coconut might taste awesome in this IPA we’ve been working on.’”

With coconut added twice, once on the brew kettle and again in the fermenter, this IPA combines the perfect blend of fresh coconut with the indistinguishable hop character of several tropical fruits to create an excellent beer for you sip while your feet are kicked back. So, imagine yourself on a beach in the Bahamas, reach for a Coconut IPA, and wait out tropical storm 2020 in style.

Put the IPA in the Coconut will be available at all 3 of our breweries with the Los Angeles area getting a batch from Telegraph Brewing out of Santa Barbara and other selected markets getting batches from our Salt Lake City and Denver breweries. Look for Put the IPA in the Coconut available in very limited quantities in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida, North Carolina, Maryland, and Massachusetts and of course our taprooms in Denver, Santa Barbara and Salt Lake City.

Founded by Dave Cole and Peter Erickson, Epic Brewing opened its doors in Salt Lake City in 2010 and expanded to Denver in 2013. The independent craft brewery currently distributes to 26 states across the U.S.

For More Information:

https://www.epicbrewing.com/