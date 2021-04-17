Epic Brewing Releases Armadillo Comet Imperial IPA

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

DENVER —Armadillo Comet is a West Coast-style Imperial IPA with an IBU rating that will launch you into space. This out-of-this-world beer falls from the stars today! Come try it on draft at our Denver taproom. Soon, it’ll start orbiting the front range in the form of 16oz satellites.

In honor of majestic animals and celestial artifacts, Epic Brewing Company presents: Armadillo Comet Imperial IPA. Nate Levi – Colorado native and Regional Sales Rep – had a lot to say about the name.

“Armadillo Comet? First thing that comes to mind is a group of people who are running out of ideas on what to name new beers. Second thing would be a strain of cannabis native to West Texas. Did a guy from Colorado make a weed joke? Yes.” Nate, however, isn’t just a connoisseur of Colorado chronic. He’s ecstatic about our new IPA.

“Honestly, I miss the IBU wars of the early 2010s. I love beer that’s crystal clear and the color of straw with piney & resinous aromas that are so aggressive that you can smell the beer when you hold your glass at arm’s length. I want the flavor to be so insanely bitter that sipping it peels a layer of enamel off your teeth and the finish so dry it’s like your tongue is covered in 220 grit sandpaper. The Epic Imperial IPA was always one of my favorites from us & I’m happy to see our brewers take a crack at this.”

Okay, so maybe a couple of you guessed it; Armadillo Comet was named after Amarillo and Comet hops, popular strains in West Coast-style IPAs and abundant in this brew. Naturally, our team went to work to launch a beer without the nebulous haze frequented by East Coast IPAs. With heaping mounds of hops added to lift the IBU rating to space, we guarantee Armadillo Comet has a bite that rivals any other beer in the Animalia kingdom.

Get ready to fill that black hole in your fridge because Armadillo Comet leaves Epic’s atmosphere to enter your orbit in April. This out of the world beer will first be available at our Denver and Salt Lake City locations, then it’ll hit our full distribution range. It’s part of our 16oz Tall Boy series, which means it’s only available for a limited time exclusively in 16oz cans – except for a handful of 22oz bombers in Utah.

For more information: https://www.epicbrewing.com/armadillo-comet

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast
04/22 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
04/27 - Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.