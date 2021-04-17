Epic Brewing Releases Armadillo Comet Imperial IPA

DENVER —Armadillo Comet is a West Coast-style Imperial IPA with an IBU rating that will launch you into space. This out-of-this-world beer falls from the stars today! Come try it on draft at our Denver taproom. Soon, it’ll start orbiting the front range in the form of 16oz satellites.

In honor of majestic animals and celestial artifacts, Epic Brewing Company presents: Armadillo Comet Imperial IPA. Nate Levi – Colorado native and Regional Sales Rep – had a lot to say about the name.

“Armadillo Comet? First thing that comes to mind is a group of people who are running out of ideas on what to name new beers. Second thing would be a strain of cannabis native to West Texas. Did a guy from Colorado make a weed joke? Yes.” Nate, however, isn’t just a connoisseur of Colorado chronic. He’s ecstatic about our new IPA.

“Honestly, I miss the IBU wars of the early 2010s. I love beer that’s crystal clear and the color of straw with piney & resinous aromas that are so aggressive that you can smell the beer when you hold your glass at arm’s length. I want the flavor to be so insanely bitter that sipping it peels a layer of enamel off your teeth and the finish so dry it’s like your tongue is covered in 220 grit sandpaper. The Epic Imperial IPA was always one of my favorites from us & I’m happy to see our brewers take a crack at this.”

Okay, so maybe a couple of you guessed it; Armadillo Comet was named after Amarillo and Comet hops, popular strains in West Coast-style IPAs and abundant in this brew. Naturally, our team went to work to launch a beer without the nebulous haze frequented by East Coast IPAs. With heaping mounds of hops added to lift the IBU rating to space, we guarantee Armadillo Comet has a bite that rivals any other beer in the Animalia kingdom.

Get ready to fill that black hole in your fridge because Armadillo Comet leaves Epic’s atmosphere to enter your orbit in April. This out of the world beer will first be available at our Denver and Salt Lake City locations, then it’ll hit our full distribution range. It’s part of our 16oz Tall Boy series, which means it’s only available for a limited time exclusively in 16oz cans – except for a handful of 22oz bombers in Utah.

For more information: https://www.epicbrewing.com/armadillo-comet