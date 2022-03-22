Epic Brewing Company Is Now Shipping Beer Directly To Ohians

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Epic Brewing Company, based out of Salt Lake City and Denver, is now shipping beer directly to Ohio customers! Buckeyes are now able to order small batch and highly coveted releases that rarely, and sometimes never, make it to Ohio.

Epic offers a wide range of styles that are usually only available at the brewery. From Big Bad Baptist Imperial Stout & its Specialty Variants to Oak-Aged Sour Ales and Small Batch Beers, there are dozens of options to pick from on their website.

Orders can be placed for 12oz cans, 16oz cans, and 22oz bottles depending on the beer, and orders can include merchandise. As of today, Epic Brewing is only fulfilling orders to residents in Ohio, but the brewery plans to expand to several other states by the end of 2022. You can start your order on this page of their website.

Customers can use the code OHIOISEPIC at checkout for 15% off their first beer order until 4/19.

For More Information:

https://www.epicbrewing.com/ship-beer