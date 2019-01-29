Engine 15 Brewing Co. to Release Dock’d Double IPA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— Engine 15 Brewing Co. has announced that Dock’d, a Double IPA, will serve as the first brew specific to its Milford, Connecticut venture. Following the announcement at Engine 15 Brewing Company’s downtown Jacksonville, Florida location, brewing the first batch of the Milford-centric beer began.

Luch Scremin, founder and head brewmaster at Engine 15, stated that consumers might find Dock’d, a Double IPA, to be New England Style IPA-esque.

“As far as the beer goes, it’s slightly hazy, kind of reminiscent of a New England style IPA,” said Luch Scremin, founder and head brewmaster at Engine 15 Brewing Company. “We’re using Amarillo hops, and we just started brewing today.”

Scremin also noted that a brewery and waterfront biergarten concept, similar to that of Dockside, a future brewpub and waterfront biergarten in Milford, has been a dream of his and Bob Chicoine’s, co-owner of Dockside and the chief financial officer for Engine 15, for more than a decade.

“Bob and I have known each other for a long time, and one day we were sitting at a waterfront biergarten in Munich, Germany during Oktoberfest,” said Scremin. “It was amazing, and we started talking about how great it would be to have something like it here in the United States. Fast forward more than a decade, and this opportunity came along to bring Engine 15 into a new market, realizing our longtime dream while bringing a great tasting product and amazing waterfront experience to folks in New England.” Dockside co-owners Dan Bagley and Bob Chicoine at Engine 15 Brewing Company in Jacksonville. Once complete, Dockside, which is located at 40 Bridgeport Avenue in Milford, will serve as a 4,200-sq-ft, 30-tap brewpub and waterfront biergarten on the Housatonic River with easy access to the Long Island Sound.

It will include a 7-bbl brewhouse run by Engine 15, an award-winning craft beer company headquartered out of Jacksonville, Fla. At the Milford, Conn. location, joining Dockside, and the Engine 15 craft beer that is brewed inside, sits a fully-functioning marina, aptly named Village Marina, consisting of two brand new docks and 70 slips.

Dockside’s co-owners, Dan Bagley and Bob Chicoine, were thrilled about the announcement which represents one more step toward opening.

“This is a big day,” said Chicoine, who is also the chief financial officer for Engine 15 Brewing Company. “Not only because it’s my partner Dan Bagley’s birthday, but also because we’re taking yet another monumental step towards giving people in Milford and beyond an opportunity to consume great-tasting, locally brewed craft beer on a waterfront biergarten looking out onto the Housatonic River. It’s a dream that’s inching closer to reality.”

Bagley, who has also owns and operates Village Marina, which is on the same property where Dockside is being constructed and by boating season will have two brand new docks featuring 70 slips, said that this is the best birthday present he could ask for.

“Announcing Dock’d, our first Milford-specific craft beer, and brewing the first batch of the Double IPA on my birthday is awesome,” said Bagley.

Engine 15 opened up its first spot on Beach Boulevard at Jacksonville Beach in 2010, making its beer beginning in 2011 on a 4-bbl system at its Jacksonville Beach brewpub. Its larger production brewery opened in the downtown Jacksonville Railyard District in 2013.

Sean Bielman, co-owner and brewer at Engine 15, noted that he is thrilled about the opportunity to work with a great group of folks on such an exciting project like Dockside.

“It’s exciting to work with a new group of great folks, to come up with a unique new beer that craft beer lovers and others will enjoy all the way from Milford to Jacksonville,” said Bielman. “It’s also exciting to watch the Dockside teams dreams come to fruition. I know it’s been a long journey for them and the new place is going to be amazing, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

About Dockside Brewery

Dockside Brewery is a brewpub and waterfront biergarten destination in Milford, Connecticut at 40 Bridgeport Avenue. Once complete, Dockside will include a complete craft brewery, 30 tap lines, a waterfront biergarten and approximately 112 parking spots. To learn more, visit www.dockside15.com.

About Engine 15 Brewing Company

Engine 15 Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery headquartered out of Jacksonville, Florida. The craft breweries first location in Jacksonville Beach, Florida opened in 2010. This was followed by its second location opening up in downtown Jacksonville, Florida in 2013. Its third location will soon be at Dockside Brewery in Milford, Conn. To learn more, visit www.engine15.com.

About Village Marina

Village Marina, which is located on the Housatonic River with easy access to the Long Island Sound, has been operational serving boaters and jet skiers for almost one-decade, featuring nearly 70 slips and newly renovated docks in Milford, Connecticut. To learn more, visit www.villagemarina15.com.