Encompass Launches Orchestra Cloud, the Industry’s First ERP SaaS Solution Built to Support Bev-Alc Manufacturers

A modern ERP SaaS solution uniquely built to support operations within the four walls of the BevAlc manufacturer’s business and outside its four walls to share data and connect with distributors, retailers, and consumers

Key Supplier Benefits:

Control brand and market presence at all supply chain touchpoints

Improve forecasting and demand planning with access to rich actionable insights across tiers, beyond what has been historically available

Streamline operations while ensuring product quality despite labor challenges

Make data-driven business decisions with visibility to cost and margins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Encompass Technologies, a comprehensive cloud-based ERP software technology provider, announced today that it has launched Orchestra Cloud, the industry’s first comprehensive, extensible, and connected ERP SaaS solution built to support BevAlc manufacturers.

Unlike other ERP solutions, Orchestra Cloud has inherent connections, data and insights, and eCommerce capabilities that extend across the supply chain. The solution is designed to support business operations inside and outside the four walls of the manufacturer, allowing them to control their market presence and brand across the three tiers, better plan and forecast demand, streamline operations while ensuring product quality, and make data-driven business decisions.

“With the influx of new brand innovations and rapidly changing consumer preferences, manufacturers need better control of their market presence,” said Jonathan O’Neil, CEO of Encompass. “There’s no room for unavailable, inaccessible, inaccurate, or delayed product information anywhere along the supply chain. It reflects poorly on the brand and can result in significant lost revenue for the manufacturer. Orchestra Cloud ensures product information like descriptions, attributes, images, UPC codes, and more flow through the entire eCommerce network to distributors, retailers, and consumers.”

O’Neil added, “The manufacturer also needs to better predict demand in this more dynamic market. In addition to providing aggregated distributor-to-retail sales data, Orchestra Cloud gives manufacturers visibility into retail inventory data. This allows them to forecast more accurately because they not only know what distributors sold to retailers but also what the retailers did not sell. This is a big departure from the less effective, traditional straight-line forecasting method that primarily relies on the previous year’s distributor sales to retail. Orchestra Cloud is a game changer for the industry, ensuring that manufacturers operate at the highest levels within their business and as they work with their partners across the tiers.”

Orchestra Cloud brings together a comprehensive set of modern intuitive solutions uniquely built for BevAlc manufacturers to support the business inside and outside their four walls:

Streamlined best practices and processes for Inventory, Production, Sales, Accounting & Finance, Planning, Purchasing, Quality Control, and Reporting with mobile-based interfaces for optimal use of limited resources.

Actionable distributor, retailer, and consumer insights to empower planning and forecasting.

Extensive product information management tools to ensure consistent brand and market presence.

Systematized standard operating procedures with alerts and notifications to ensure consistent product quality and expedited training of new employees.

Robust and scalable solution set integrated with a broad, open ecosystem of partners

SaaS-based, unlimited-user subscription pricing to empower teams while maintaining security with managed permissions.

“With Orchestra Cloud we’ve been able to operate and conduct business much like the largest breweries without the bigger budget and vast resources they have. Having all our information, inventories, and data in one place has been a big game-changer for our operations teams. We are excited to have access to aggregated distributor sales and retail inventory data to help take our demand planning to the next level. In the end, this will translate to goodness for the end consumer where we’re able to offer the freshest, best quality products, and keep shelves stocked.” said Mauri Bartlett, Quality Manager of Yards Brewing, [one of the foundational breweries of the craft beer movement known for their commitment to quality and community].

Orchestra Cloud is available today. To learn more, please visit https://EncompassTech.com/Orchestra-Cloud.

Launching Orchestra Cloud is Encompass’s latest move in digitally connecting the supply chain powered by an open, cloud-based platform and integrations with its fast-growing ecosystem of partners. The network connecting the suppliers, distributors, retailers, and consumers changes how people and businesses operate and helps the supply chain meet rapidly changing consumer demands.

###

About Encompass:

Encompass Technologies provides a comprehensive cloud-based platform connecting suppliers, distributors, and retailers in the beverage and food industry. Encompass solutions span full ERP, Route accounting, warehouse management, logistics, data warehousing, financials, sales execution, and more. With 20 years of industry experience in distribution software, expertise in beverage production ERP through the merger with Orchestra Software, and experience in offering retail insights and solutions through the acquisition of Handoff Technologies, Encompass has a reputation for innovation, collaboration, and for focusing on moving the industry forward.