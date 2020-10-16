Encompass and Orchestra Merge

FORT COLLINS, Colo., and PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s official – Encompass Technologies and Orchestra Software combined to become one. Each company has played a major role in building the foundation for the beverage industry and serving as the system of record and operations in their respective markets (production & distribution). Now united, they will build a truly connected supply chain for the first time in history. By connecting the three-tier system, the industry will now have a single source of truth for operations, data, and decision making.

“I’ve been trying to solve the demand planning and supply chain problem in our industry for over a decade, and now that we’ve joined forces with Encompass, we have all the pieces in place to truly connect our customers and our industry at a scale not possible before,” said Brad Windecker, Founder and CEO of Orchestra Software.

With this merger, the companies will be able to leverage their combined expertise and innovative software to connect every link of the supply chain and provide an unprecedented level of integration. By simplifying supply and demand forecasting and making transaction flow seamless, product will move from supplier to distributor to retailer to end consumer in a much smoother, more effective way.

Jonathan O’Neil, Founder and CEO of Encompass adds, “For years, Orchestra and Encompass have been looking at the same problems from different angles, and now we’re finally able to combine those insights to create a powerful, connected solution that will save people frustration and bring the entire industry up to speed”.

Radian Capital, the venture capital firm that has backed Orchestra since 2018, is also on board and sees big upside to this merger. “The beverage industry has lacked a cohesive software offering that can create efficiency and visibility from early manufacturing to last mile delivery. The combination of Orchestra and Encompass is a big step in the right direction – creating the first-ever software company to make that vision a reality,” said Jordan Bettman of Radian Capital. Bettman adds, “We’re ecstatic to both continue our partnership with Brad Windecker and his team at Orchestra and to foster a new partnership with Jonathan O’Neil and his team at Encompass”.

About Encompass Technologies

Encompass Technologies has created a comprehensive network of software solutions to help over 600 warehouses, hundreds of suppliers, and over 4,000 retailers across the globe increase operational efficiency and manage growth effectively. The customizable, cloud-based ERP system is specifically built for the distribution industry and functions to fit unique business needs with products like warehouse management, sales execution, logistics, warehouse automation, retailer ordering tools, and more.

About Orchestra Software

Orchestra Software is the ERP software and services solution for the Craft Beverage Industry. Based in Portland, Orchestra equips more than 350 craft beverage producers from around the world with an all-in-one business management solution. Orchestra’s software provides a single source of the truth, empowering drinksmiths to make better, more informed business decisions at every turn.

About Radian Capital

Radian Capital is a NYC-based growth equity fund. With over $450M of AUM, Radian partners with strong entrepreneurs and management teams of software and tech-enabled services businesses by helping these companies systematically accelerate growth and innovation. Representative investments include MURAL, Emailage, BriteCore, and Niche.