Elevation, Terrapin Collaborate on Turtles All The Way Up IPA

PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. — In February, Elevation Beer Company hosted Athens, Georgia’s Terrapin Beer Co. for a conceptual collaboration brew that pays homage to the progression of the hop. The collaboration, Turtles All the Way Up, is now available in six packs and on draft while supplies last.

From classic Cascade to Cryo TM Idaho-7, whole leaf to extract, first wort to dry hop— this beer experiments with the progression of hop varieties and their form. With a pint of this IPA in your hand we hope you can “go and try and have some fun, showing warmth to everyone.”

During the 2018 Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, with the reunion of two old industry buddies, live music, and a few beers, a collaboration was formulated,” explained elevation sales manager, Adam Kimball. “This winter, Terrapin President Dustin Watts came out to visit family, ride in Crested Butte, and make this collaboration a reality— what better way to bring Terrapin and Elevation together than through the connection of family, mountain life, and beer? It was a long time coming, and with CBC right around the corner it’s great to see this release come full circle.”

“The name, Turtles All the Way Up was inspired by the philosophical question of the infinite regress, Turtles All the Way Down, Sturgill Simpson, and an homage to Terrapin’s mascot,” explained Elevation’s Andy Astor. “We view Turtles All the Way Up as a progression instead of a regression, and wanted to demonstrate that with the different hops varieties used, their forms, and the phases of the brew during when they were use— all with progressions of their own.”

The four hop forms are a progression of the ingredient beginning at its most basic state of whole-leaf hops, to hop pellets, to a further modified liquid hop extract, and arriving at Cryo hops for the dry-hopping process. The hops themselves are also a progression starting with the all-time classic Cascade to the high alpha proprietary CTZ blend followed by juice bomb Mosaic variety and arriving at the tropical Idaho 7. This progression of hop varieties and forms are followed by a similar progression with the schedule— first wort, early kettle, late kettle and dry hopping additions.

This IPA is bright, with notes of pine, citrus, stone fruit and gooseberry. Somewhat dry with solid malt backbone. Juicy enough for the present, resinous enough to reminisce upon.

Turtles All The Way Up will be available in canned 6-packs in Colorado and Wyoming while supplies last and is now available on draft at Elevation’s tasting room in Poncha Springs.

About Elevation Beer Co.

Proudly operating in the remote mountain town of Poncha Springs (just 17 miles from Monarch Mountain), Elevation Beer Co. is more than just a beer company— we are a family, a community, and a collective of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Dedicated to creating sustainable, meaningful careers in rural Colorado, we take the preservation of our home as seriously as we do the quality of our beer. Taste our flagship 8 Second Kolsch and a lineup of other usual suspects and seasonals at our tasting room, and in canned 6-packs and specialty bombers across Colorado, Wyoming and Utah. Go higher at elevationbeerco.com.

About Terrapin Beer Co.

Terrapin Beer Co. began as a daydream between founders John Cochran and Spike Buckowski, who brewed and released their first beer in 2002. Today, Terrapin distributes to 20 states, and an extensive portfolio of year-round, seasonal, and specialty brews. Inspired by the creative culture of Athens, the brewery’s home, Terrapin continues to produce unique beers year after year. Whether you’re joining us for a brewery tour at our tasting room, drinking a Hopsecutioner at your favorite watering hole, enjoying some Luau Krunkles on the beach, sipping some Up-Hi on your back porch, or enjoying a RecreationAle after a long day on the trail, we hope you appreciate the dedication we’ve put into our beers.