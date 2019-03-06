Elevation Beer Co. Releases Unclear IPA

PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. — The future of craft beer is unclear, and Elevation Beer Co. is embracing the haze with their latest special release and first dive into the world of Juicy Hazy IPAs. This special release IPA will be available on draft and in six packs of 12 oz. cans beginning Friday, January 15 across Elevation’s distribution footprint while supplies last.

Unclear IPA is crafted with a simple grain bill— Two Row, Crystal 15, rolled oats, and flaked oats— to give the explosion of topical hop varieties an appropriate canvas to strut their stuff. Huge late hop additions and over the top dry hop with Azacca and Eldorado hop varieties provide mango, pineapple and stone fruit flavors with a touch of bitterness from a tiny bit Centennial hops used in the boil.

“We love hops around here and we are really excited to be working with El Dorado and Azacca on this one,” says Elevation Co-Founder and Director of Brewing Operations, Christian Koch. “By keeping the grain bill on the lighter side, we really let the flavors of these two hops shine. We also cranked up the flaked grains, including flaked barley and flaked wheat, to higher levels than we ever have before. The result is super refreshing and drinkable beer a really pleasant body. A new brewer favorite!”

For more information about Elevation Beer Co. or their Tropical IPA, contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com.

About Elevation Beer Co.

Proudly operating in the remote mountain town of Poncha Springs (just 17 miles from Monarch Mountain), Elevation Beer Co. is more than just a beer company— we are a family, a community, and a collective of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Dedicated to creating sustainable, meaningful careers in rural Colorado, we take the preservation of our home as seriously as we do the quality of our beer. Taste our flagship 8 Second Kolsch and a lineup of other usual suspects and seasonals at our tasting room, and in canned 6-packs and specialty bombers across Colorado, Wyoming and soon Utah. Go higher at elevationbeerco.com.