Elevation Beer Co. Releases Coffee Stout In Cans

PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. — Introducing Coffee Stout from Elevation Beer Company. This latest seasonal offering from the brewery is a Coffee Milk Stout made with coffee from Buena Vista Roasters.

Coffee Stout is a 5% ABV Milk Stout made with a blend of Organic Guatemala and Organic Timor beans.

“We wanted to brew an easy drinking, cold weather beer and thought a 5% stout with a touch of milk sugar was just what we needed,” says Christian Koch, Elevation’s Head Brewer. “We can’t get enough coffee around here either so we decided steep some whole beans from our friends at Buena Vista Roasters.”

Koch grew up in Hershey, Pennsylvania and has long wanted to brew a beer with chocolate in the recipe. “The beer is coffee forward with subtle chocolate undertones from the light dose of Boulder-based Cholaca, pure liquid cocoa,” Koch says. “We are really happy with how this one came out.”

Coffee Stout is available on draft and in canned 12 ounce 6-packs at the brewery tasting room, and across Colorado while supplies last.

About Elevation Beer Co.

Proudly operating in the remote mountain town of Poncha Springs, Elevation Beer Co. is more than just a beer company— we are a family, a community, and a collective of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Dedicated to creating sustainable, meaningful careers in rural Colorado, we take the preservation of our home as seriously as we do the quality of our beer. Taste our flagship 8 Second Kolsch and a lineup of other usual suspects and seasonals at our tasting room, and in canned 6-packs and specialty bombers across Colorado, Wyoming, Utah. Go higher at elevationbeerco.com.

For More Information

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/elevationcoffeestout