Electronic Musician PLS&TY Collaborates with Civil Society Brewing on Summer’s Young IPA

JUPITER, Fla. — Tommy Leas – better known as PLS&TY – is burgeoning into the electronic dance music scene with his unique sound: languid bass, captivating vocals and enough upbeat melodies to make anybody feel good. After a collection of chart topping singles including “Good Vibes” (#1 on iTunes US Electronic Charts), “Down For Me”, “Rebel Love (#1 on iTunes US Electronic Charts), and “Motives” (#1 on iTunes US Electronic Charts / Top 25 Billboard Electronic Charts), PLS&TY would see his productions Remixed by Grammy nominated Morgan Page, & see his remix of Genevieve’s “Colors” featured in a Hershey’s chocolate Television commercial. The Chart-Topping Electronic Musician has now announced a unique collaboration with Civil Society Brewing (Jupiter & West Palm Beach) on a beer titled after his latest single, “Summer’s Young”.

The PLS&TY “Summer’s Young” IPA release is available on tap and in cans at both Civil Society Brewing’s Jupiter and West Palm Beach locations. Brewed with Citra, El Dorado, and Simcoe hops, the beer was crafted with a summer-time pallet in mind, inspired by the song’s smooth and uplifting melodies.

Karl Volstad, co-founder of Civil Society Brewing, explains “We are very excited to be collaborating with electronic producer & DJ, PLS&TY on a New England style IPA. This is our first collaboration with a musician, and what better way to celebrate than with a star from our hometown”.

Speaking on the meaning of the song, PLS&TY tells us “‘Summer’s Young’ was written to evoke and inspire all of the feelings of a summertime romance, Regardless of the current month, this record embraces freedom, adventure, creation, and more. The message is simple: life’s sweet and summer’s young. I hope that listeners are even temporarily taken to a place of no worries and pure bliss. Live in the moment and enjoy every second of it. Isn’t that what life should be about?”

The release of both his new single and IPA come amidst his Summer’s Young Tour, where tickets are on sale now at http://plsandty.com.

Summer’s Young Tour Dates

November 15 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

November 16 – Roseland Theatre – Portland, OR

November 20 – Aggie Theatre – Fort Collins, CO

November 21 – Fox Theatre – Boulder, CO

November 22 – Summit – Denver, CO

November 23 – Aura – Phoenix, AZ

December 29 – SnowGlobe Music Festival – Lake Tahoe, CA

December 31 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT