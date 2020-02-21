Ekos ‘Taps’ Two New VPs to Accelerate Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ekos, the leader in business management software for independent craft makers, today announced two new appointments: Christina Kyriazi as Vice President of Marketing and Chris Smith as Vice President of Engineering. Kyriazi and Smith join Ekos following the company’s$8 million funding round in October 2019.

In her new role, Kyriazi will help Ekos grow and expand into new markets. She will report to Ekos CEO Josh McKinney. Smith was brought on to help the company scale its engineering team, process and software to scale as the company grows. He will report to Ekos CTO, and co-founder, Greg Forehand.

“Ekos had a banner year in 2019 with a game-changing Series A funding round which will allow us to continue our commitment to our customer base and to develop new products,” said McKinney. “Christina is a data-driven marketer with a passion for putting the customer first, and Chris is a passionate technical leader and seasoned engineer. We’re thrilled to welcome them both to our team.”

Kyriazi has more than 12 years of marketing experience and joins Ekos from Passport, where she most recently served as the senior director of marketing. Smith has more than 12 years of experience in engineering and business-driven development. He joins Ekos from Red Ventures, a marketing and advertising firm, where he served as the vice president of engineering.

“This is an exciting time for Ekos, and I’m delighted to be part of the momentum as we further enhance our product and solidify our presence in the craft manufacturing space,” said Kyriazi. “As a Charlotte resident, I’m also excited to participate in the vibrant Charlotte tech scene.”

“Josh and his team have developed the must-have product for craft makers,” added Smith. “I’m very excited to put my years of technical experience to work helping Ekos grow and continue to accomplish great things.”

Ekos is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the company is planning to hire an additional 30 people in the coming year. Kyriazi and Smith round out Ekos’ post-Series A hiring initiative, which includes Chris Rosbrook as CFO, Trent Terrell as Director of Sales, and Landon Funsten as Director of Business Development.

About Ekos

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leader in business management software for independent craft producers. Ekos partners with makers in 40 countries to manage their day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales and accounting. The Ekos software is designed and built to help organize and operate craft businesses more efficiently and profitably, delivering insights unavailable from spreadsheets and traditional methods. To learn more, visit the company at https://www.goekos.com/.