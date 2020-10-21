Ekos Announces Enhanced Integrations with Square and Arryved

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ekos, a business management software for craft beverage producers, is launching improved integrations with Square and Arryved and making the integrations available for all customers. Beginning this month, Ekos customers who use Arryved or Square can sync ecommerce and point-of-sale (POS) transactions to seamlessly update inventory and financial data in Ekos and their connected accounting software.

Based on a June 2020 analysis of 1,500 breweries and cideries, Ekos found that Arryved and Square are two of the most popular choices for point-of-sale systems. These systems enable in-person sales in a taproom or tasting room along with ecommerce capabilities, which have grown in importance due to pandemic-related shutdowns in 2020.

As breweries, cideries and wineries diversify their sales channels, it takes significant resources to track transactions, stay on top of inventory and manually reconcile between software systems. The integrations eliminate these challenges with an automatic sync between inventory, POS, ecommerce and accounting.

Ekos customers who enable the Square or Arryved integrations can:

Save 2+ hours per week by eliminating manual processes Sync POS and ecommerce transactions between Ekos and their accounting software Automate taproom/tasting room and ecommerce inventory depletion and journal entry creation Avoid stockouts and improve forecasting with more accurate and up-to-date inventory Ensure consistency across key systems and free up time to focus on growing and running their businesses efficiently “We’re creating a digital ecosystem for craft producers to manage their entire business, and our integrations with Arryved and Square are the next steps on this journey,” said Josh McKinney, CEO at Ekos. “We know that our customers will immediately see the value of the integrations, with significant time savings and the ability to have metrics about their business more easily accessible.”

To learn more, read customer success stories from Lively Beerworks and Iowa Brewing Company or visit the integrations pages for Square and Arryved on the Ekos website.

About Ekos

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leading business management software for craft producers. With more than 15,000 users in 40 countries, Ekos helps makers manage their day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales and accounting. As a central digital hub for your business, Ekos delivers valuable insights, drives efficiencies and profitability and eliminates the need for spreadsheets and manual record-keeping. Ekos is backed by Noro-Moseley Partners. To learn more, visit goekos.com.