Eel River Brewing’s Clarity Hard Sparkling Water to Release Clarity Peach in November

Fortuna, CA – Eel River Brewing Company, one of the first craft breweries on the West Coast to start producing hard sparkling water, has just announced the latest seasonal flavor, Clarity Peach!

Clarity Peach comes just in time for the Fall season. With a bright floral aroma, juicy body and velvety sweet finish, this limited time offering is the perfect guilt free treat for the season. Clarity Peach is low carb, zero sugar and naturally gluten free. It’s the perfect drink choice for any outdoor activity or Fall outing.

“We wanted to bring a fresh new Fall flavor to the market,” explained Head Brewer, Mike Smith. “The juicy peach notes are reminiscent of peach cobblers and autumn festivities, making it perfect for a Fall release.”

Clarity is a craft hard sparkling water made with only 3 simple, high-quality ingredients from the country’s first certified organic brewery. Using the best ingredients for over 20 years, Clarity is Eel River Brewing’s next chapter of brewing something more natural with a clean taste.

Clarity Peach checks in at 5% ABV. This seasonal flavor will be available on draft and in 16 ounce cans beginning in November 2020.

About Eel River Brewing

Founded in 1995, Eel River Brewing is located in the heart of the Redwoods in Humboldt County, California. ERB is America’s First Certified Organic Brewery. Learn more at www.eelriverbrewing.com or by following us on Facebook or Instagram @eelriverbrewing.