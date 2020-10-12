Eel River Brewing to Release Single Origin Mocha Stout

FORTUNA, Calif. — Introducing Eel River Brewing Company’s latest seasonal offering, a rich and creamy Mocha Stout, brewed just in time for Fall!

Made with Single Origin Madagascar Cacao from Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate and Single Origin Peruvian Roast from Humboldt Bay Coffee Company. This luscious milk stout is a collaboration proudly produced by Humboldt County owned and operated businesses Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate, Humboldt Bay Coffee Company, and Eel River Brewing Company.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this collaboration with Eel River Brewing Co.,” said Adam Dick, co-founder of Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate. “We hope that our chocolate can provide that unique base note that sets this beer apart from the rest!”

Local high quality ingredients are key to the richness and depth of flavor in our Single Origin Mocha Stout. The velvety chocolate notes complement the subtle roastiness of dark malts and coffee beans to create Humboldt County’s own Single Origin Mocha Stout.

Matt Vivatson, co-owner of Eel River Brewing Co. explained: “Using premium cacao nibs and coffee from local businesses that share our passion for high quality innovation sets us apart from other products on the shelf.”

Single Origin Mocha Stout will be available in 16 ounce 4 packs and on draft October 15th, 2020. Please check our website for distribution and availability in your area.

Founded in 1995, Eel River Brewing is located in the heart of the Redwoods in Humboldt County, California. ERB is the America’s First Certified Organic Brewery. Learn more at www.eelriverbrewing.com or by following us on Facebook or Instagram @eelriverbrewing.

