Eel River Brewing Releases New Clarity Honeycrisp Apple Hard Sparkling Water

FORTUNA, CA – High Gravity Seasonal Clarity Honeycrisp Apple is available now at a store near you!

Clarity Honeycrisp Apple is made with 3 real ingredients and a cold brewed fermentation process for a cleaner and more natural hard sparkling water made by the craft brewers who know it better than anyone else, Eel River Brewing. Less ingredients means Eel River Brewing can be particular about what they use. Only the best ingredients are used in creating this low carb, zero sugar, gluten free, 100 calorie hard sparkling water.

“Clarity Honeycrisp Apple is the perfect seasonal release for the fall.” Explained founder, Ted Vivatson “Clarity fans are really going to love the festive flavors in this high gravity release!”

Clarity Honeycrisp Apple is a high gravity, 8% ABV seasonal that is available for a limited time only. This seasonal Clarity has a juicy body, fall apple flavor and crisp finish. Clarity Honeycrisp Apple is low carb, zero sugar and naturally gluten free. It’s the perfect drink of choice to sip on during the Holiday season. This seasonal flavor is available now on draft and in 16 ounce cans!

About Eel River Brewing

Founded in 1995, Eel River Brewing is located in the heart of the Redwoods in Humboldt County, California. ERB is America’s First Certified Organic Brewery.

For More Information:

http://eelriverbrewing.com