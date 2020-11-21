Eel River Brewing Company Releases Climax 100

FORTUNA, Calif. — Be Natural, Drink Naked! Eel River Brewing Company’s Climax 100 is a premium Organic light ale with only 100 calories and 5 grams of carbohydrates per 12oz serving. Born out of Eel River Brewing’s commitment to produce great tasting beer with wholesome organic ingredients.

Head Brewer, Mike Smith wanted to take it a step further with Climax 100, “We wanted to create a great light-bodied beer that people can feel great about drinking,” he said. “To put it simply it’s beer for beers sake.”

The Climax 100 is made with 100% USDA Certified Organic Malt, Hops, and Yeast. Eel River Brewing is bringing back pure, simple and high quality ingredients that people can enjoy guilt free. Crisp and refreshing this light ale is made for everyone. With only four 100% Certified Organic ingredients, the Climax 100 sits light and refreshing at 4.2% ABV.

Climax 100 will be available in 12 ounce 6-packs and on draft November, 2020. Please check the Eel River Brewing website for distribution and availability in your area.

Founded in 1995, Eel River Brewing is located in the heart of the Redwoods in Humboldt County, California. ERB is the United States’ First Certified Organic Brewery. Learn more at www.eelriverbrewing.com or by following us on Facebook or Instagram @eelriverbrewing.