Eel River Adds Kicks IPA to Hazy By Nature Series

Fortuna, CA – The Hazy By Nature series is back again with another addition to this awesome line-up of beer! Kicks IPA is out now!

This hazy is kickin’ it with El Dorado, Mosaic and Cashmere hops and is brewed with London Ale III Yeast. Kicks features a tropical juiciness from an overabundance of hops in the whirlpool and fermenter. Made with organic grains that feature a pungent tropical aroma, smooth mouthfeel and a bright melon finish, Kicks IPA is available for a limited time only.

“The Kicks Hazy is made with around 75% Cashmere hops. These hops have a nice, sweet cantaloupe note that we thought would be kick-ass in a hazy,” said Head Brewer, Mike Smith. “We adjusted our brewing procedure to mellow out a lot of the classic IPA bitterness, and backed it up with juicy watermelon and blueberry notes from El Dorado and Mosaic hops. The results are straight smooth and crushable.”

Hazy by Nature Kicks IPA is available now on draft and in 16 ounce 4 packs. Please check our website for distribution and availability in your area.

About Eel River Brewing

Founded in 1995, Eel River Brewing is located in the heart of the Redwoods in Humboldt County, California. ERB is America’s First 100% Certified Organic Brewery.

For More Information:

http://eelriverbrewing.com