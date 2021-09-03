Eel River Adds Kicks IPA to Hazy By Nature Series

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Fortuna, CA – The Hazy By Nature series is back again with another addition to this awesome line-up of beer! Kicks IPA is out now!

This hazy is kickin’ it with El Dorado, Mosaic and Cashmere hops and is brewed with London Ale III Yeast. Kicks features a tropical juiciness from an overabundance of hops in the whirlpool and fermenter. Made with organic grains that feature a pungent tropical aroma, smooth mouthfeel and a bright melon finish, Kicks IPA is available for a limited time only.

“The Kicks Hazy is made with around 75% Cashmere hops. These hops have a nice, sweet cantaloupe note that we thought would be kick-ass in a hazy,” said Head Brewer, Mike Smith. “We adjusted our brewing procedure to mellow out a lot of the classic IPA bitterness, and backed it up with juicy watermelon and blueberry notes from El Dorado and Mosaic hops. The results are straight smooth and crushable.”

Hazy by Nature Kicks IPA is available now on draft and in 16 ounce 4 packs. Please check our website for distribution and availability in your area.

About Eel River Brewing

Founded in 1995, Eel River Brewing is located in the heart of the Redwoods in Humboldt County, California. ERB is America’s First 100% Certified Organic Brewery.

For More Information:
http://eelriverbrewing.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 09/16: Brewbound Podcast 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating 09/23: Brewbound Data Club w/ BeerBoard
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More