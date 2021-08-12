Ecliptic Partners with Stoup on Upcoming Cosmic Collaboration

PORTLAND, Oregon – Ecliptic Brewing has teamed up with Seattle area Stoup Brewing to release a Pineapple Gose. Shipping August 18th in 16-ounce cans and draft, this will markanother Pacific Northwest Cosmic Collaboration for the company in 2021.

Ecliptic + Stoup Pineapple Gose is brewed with Pale and Wheat Malt. Thebeer is dry hopped with Sabro and El Dorado, and contains both coriander andsalt, as is traditional with goses. A heavy dose of pineapple brings loads offruity flavor to this late summer refresher, clocking in at 4.8% ABV.

“As part of our 2021 plan to work with Washington breweries, we asked Stoupto collaborate with us, and we’re stoked they did”, says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster,John Harris. “Lara, Brad and Robyn opened up Stoup in 2013- the same year Ecliptic opened. They have justbeen crushing it up in Seattle making great beer!”

Ecliptic + Stoup Pineapple Gose will be released in 16-ounce cans and draft throughoutEcliptic Brewing’s distribution network on August 18th. A release eventis planned for August 30th at Stoup.

Ecliptic + Stoup Pineapple Gose:

Brewed with ourfriends at Stoup Brewing, this wheat-based, German-style Gose was concoctedwith coriander and salt. We dry hopped it with Sabro and El Dorado hops andfinished with loads of pineapple.

ABV: 4.8%

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venturefrom John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in thestate’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ twopassions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearlyjourney around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. In summer of2021, Ecliptic Brewing will open their second brewery and taproom location inSoutheast Portland, called the Moon Room. Harris’ signature beers include EclipticStarburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and PyxisPilsner.

Eclipticbeers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the MoonRoom (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughoutthe area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, VancouverWA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (NorthernOregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon),Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom(Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), CrookedStave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), BeerThirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

