Ecliptic Partners with Fort George Brewery for First Cosmic Collaboration of 2023

PORTLAND, Oregon – Portland’s Ecliptic Brewing and Astoria’s Fort George Brewery are releasing a Cosmic Collaboration beer this January. Ecliptic + Fort George Black Cold IPA will ship January 18th in 16-ounce cans and draft and will be the first beer in the series for 2023.

Ecliptic + Fort George Black Cold IPA is brewed with a variety of malts, including Pale and Munich, but it is the Carafa malt that really helps give the beer is dark coloring and touch of roast. The beer includes Harvest Yeast – a lager yeast – and is fermented warm, as Ecliptic has done with other Cold IPA beers they have made. A heavy dry hop includes Nectaron, Citra, and Idaho 7, creating a citrusy and tropical fruit flavor profile. The beer finishes dry and crisp, as is expected in the Cold IPA style.

“This is the third collaboration we have done with Fort George”, says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris. “I think they make super beer, and I am excited to work with Chris and his team. At our first meeting, Chris proclaimed ‘let’s make a big, Black IPA!’ After mulling around with some ideas, I came up with making it in the ‘cold IPA’ style.” John continues, “As far as we know, this is the first Black Cold IPA ever made. Black IPA was a popular style back around 2012-13. We think it is time to make a tasty beer with black color, a touch of roast, and a big bold citrus and tropical dry hop character.”

Ecliptic + Fort George Black Cold IPA will be released in 16-ounce cans and draft throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network on January 18th. There is a release event scheduled the same day, starting at the Moon Room at 5pm. Visit Ecliptic’s website or Facebook event page for up-to-date details.

Ecliptic + Fort George Black Cold IPA:

Brewed with our friends from Astoria’s Fort George Brewery, this Black Cold IPA is fermented with lager yeast and generously dry hopped with Idaho 7, Nectaron and Citra, bringing citrus and tropical notes. Finishing dry and crisp with a hint of roast, this beer is perfect for a chilly night of exploration in the final frontier.

ABV: 7%

IBU: 50

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location opened in October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room –opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale, Capella Porter, Pyxis Pilsner and LIGO West Coast IPA.

Ecliptic beers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the Moon Room (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughout the area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Hayden Beverage (Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Arizona Beer & Cider (Arizona), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For More Information:

https://eclipticbrewing.com