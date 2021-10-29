Ecliptic Brewing’s Moon Room Set to Open Nov. 6

Portland, Oregon – Ecliptic Brewing will open its second location, the Moon Room, the first week of November. While the company has already been brewing beer in the Moon Room’s production facility, this will be the first time it will welcome guests into its new taproom in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic is excited to show off the new taproom, which has undergone an extensive remodel, led by Terry Amundson with local architect firm, Koble Creative. It features a modern new bar top, custom made tables and a large mural adorning most of the walls. The space is darker and moodier than Ecliptic’s original “Mothership Brewery” in North Portland, as it aims to create an updated space vibe and “transport” guests (over 21) to the moon. The patio area accommodates up to 86 people, weather permitting.

The Moon Room will eventually feature an extensive tap list, as the draft system holds up to 30 handles. This allows for Moon Room exclusive beers, barrel-aged projects and more beer options from Ecliptic’s Cosmic Collaboration partners.

Besides beer, the Moon Room plans to present a sizeable gin-focused cocktail program – an idea born from Owner and Brewmaster John Harris during the pandemic, as he experimented at home with his favorite liquor. Says Harris, “Gin is a botanical paradise. We will aim to showcase our beer and also the world of gin- Martini, Negroni, and the understated Gin and Tonic, will all be elevated here at the Moon Room. Look for a nice list of gins and how different these classics can be interpreted, as well as modern gin cocktails.”

The Moon Room food trailer, which is stationed right outside of the building, is ready to provide a wide range of sandwich options to taproom guests. These sandwiches will include classic favorites, as well as unique options, and there will always be vegan entrees available. The menu will rotate every six weeks as it does at the Mothership Brewery and will include fresh, local and seasonal ingredients.

“All of us here at Ecliptic are excited to bring another pub experience to lead our cause in ‘Creating Joy in the Universe,” says Harris. “We can’t wait to show you our new space.”

Ecliptic Brewing will softly open the Moon Room to staff during the first week of November. A small media and industry happy hour is planned for Friday, November 5th, and the first full day open to the public is Saturday, November 6, 2021.

About the Moon Room

Address: 930 SE Oak St. Portland OR 97214

Hours:

Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday & Thursday: 4-10PM

Friday & Saturday: 12-10PM

Sunday: 12-8PM

Other Info: No minors allowed. 21+ Well behaved pets allowed on the patio

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location opened in October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – Moon Room – plans to open in the Fall of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Ecliptic beers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the Moon Room (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughout the area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For More Information:

http://eclipticbrewing.com/