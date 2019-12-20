Ecliptic Brewing to Release Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale in ‘All the Time’ Series

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland based Ecliptic Brewing is releasing their Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale in 500ml glass bottles as part of their “All the Time” Series in January of 2020. This sunset-hued sour ale, which first launched last spring in 12-ounce cans, was originally part of Ecliptic’s Seasonal Series, but the company saw room for growth with the brand. Tucana will join Ecliptic’s Starburst IPA, Capella Porter and Carina Peach Sour Ale in the series of beers available year-round.

Says Ecliptic’s Sales Manager, Erin Grey Kemplin, “Tucana was a very popular beer for Ecliptic in package and draft in 2019. This combined with the popularity of tangerine and a more approachable ABV made it seem like a natural to add to our year-round offerings.”

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale is brewed with pale and wheat malts, Cascade Hops, and it gets its citrusy burst from real tangerines from a local fruit supplier: Oregon Fruit Products.

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale will be released in both draft and 500ml glass bottles throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network in January of 2020. A release party is planned at Ecliptic’s restaurant on January 25th.

About Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale

Named after a constellation of stars, Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale is crisp and refreshing, with a touch of tangerine that plays nicely with its well-balanced tartness. The twist of citrus shines bright above the subtly dry finish of this sunset-hued ale.

ABV: 4.8%

IBU: 10

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Orbiter IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com. Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For More Information: eclipticbrewing.com