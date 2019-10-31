Ecliptic Brewing to Release Both Fresh and Barrel-Aged Sedna Tiramisu Stout

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ecliptic Brewing is gearing up for winter with the release of its first pastry stout of the year: Sedna Tiramisu Stout. The company will also release a barrel-aged version of this beer, with both launching mid-November.

Made with real vanilla, coffee and chocolate, this full-bodied beer finishes sweet and smooth. Says Chris Burch, Ecliptic’s Brewery Operations Manager, of the barrel-aged version, “It’s not done aging yet. It will be in the barrels for 11 months, but as we’ve been sampling it over the last few months, it’s developing really nice notes of cocoa.” Sedna was originally created as a small-batch, draft only beer last year, but Ecliptic brought it into the lineup as a 2019 Winter Special Release, and the fresh version will be available throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network.

Sedna Tiramisu Stout and Barrel-Aged Sedna Tiramisu Stout will be released in both draft and 500ml bottles.

About Sedna Tiramisu Stout

Located out in the coldest twilight of our solar system, Sedna is a minor planet of mysterious origin. We pay our respects with this deep, velvety full-flavored beer. Brewed with vanilla, coffee, and chocolate, Sedna is a perfect nightcap for those dark nights.

ABV 8.5%

IBU 24

About Barrel-Aged Sedna Tiramisu Stout

This whiskey barrel-aged version hibernates for 11 months, picking up notes of caramel, spice and oak complexity.

ABV 11.5%

IBU 26

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com. Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).