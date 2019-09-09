Ecliptic Brewing to Release 2 Fresh Hop Beer Varieties This Fall

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ecliptic Brewing is excited to announce the release of two fresh hop beers: Altair Fresh Hop Pale Ale and Astra Fresh Hop Lager. Both beers are expected to launch in mid-September.

With notes of tropical fruit balanced with citrus flavors, Altair Fresh Hop Pale Ale will feature Amarillo and El Dorado hops from Roy Farms. The beer will be released in both 12 oz. cans and draft.

Astra Fresh Hop Lager will be a draft only option highlighting Cascade and Centennial fresh hops which create a citrusy and floral profile.

About Altair Fresh Hop Pale Ale

The brightest star in the constellation Aquila, Altair uses fresh Amarillo and El Dorado hops to celebrate the annual hop harvest.

ABV 5.5%

IBU 55

About Astra Fresh Hop Lager

Astra, the Latin word for star, shines with Cascade and Centennial hops. A crisp, clean lager to celebrate the annual hop harvest.

ABV 5.5%

IBU 35

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com. Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).