Ecliptic Brewing to Debut New Seasonal Series Beer This Year

Portland, Oregon. Earth — Ecliptic Brewing is launching a new Seasonal Series beer for the fall and winter of 2022:Ice Giant Cold IPA. Offered in 12-ounce cans and draft, the beer will begin shipping November 2nd.

Ice Giant Cold IPA is brewed with Pilsner Malt and lager yeast. A range of hops, including Nelson Sauvin, Strata, Pacific Sunrise, and Bru-1, top it off. Notes of citrus and pine are present in this crisp, clean and dry beer.

Says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, “It was time to shakeup our Seasonal Series! We had been brewing Filament Winter IPA since we opened, and I will always love that beer. But I wanted to try something new, and Cold IPA is a style that we have seen our customers enjoy over the last few years. We did some good R&D on this beer, and we’re pleased with the result.” Ice Giant Cold IPA is the final 2022 release in Ecliptic’s SeasonalSeries, following SunRay Juicy IPA, Flamingo Planet Guava Blonde Ale and CloudCore Hazy Pale Ale.

Ice Giant Cold IPA will be released in both draft and 12-ounce cans throughout EclipticBrewing’s distribution network on November 2nd. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up-to-date details on potential release events.

About Ice Giant Cold IPA

Ice Giant is full of fruity, citrus notes and resinous hop aromas.Fermented with lager yeast, this Cold IPA finishes crisp, clean & dry.

ABV: 6.5%

IBU: 60

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location opened in October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room–opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus.Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, CarinaPeach Sour Ale, Capella Porter, Pyxis Pilsner and LIGO West Coast IPA.

Ecliptic beers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the MoonRoom (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughout the area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, VancouverWA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (NorthernOregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon),Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom(Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), HaydenBeverage (Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (NorthCarolina), Arizona Beer & Cider (Arizona), Beer Thirst (Canada) andTread Water (Japan).

For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.