Ecliptic Brewing to Debut New Seasonal Series Beer for Fall 2021

Portland, Oregon – Portland’s Ecliptic Brewing is launching a new Seasonal Series beer late this summer: Cloud Core Hazy Pale Ale. Offered in 12-ounce cans and draft, the beer is set to hit store shelves, bars and restaurants in late August and will run through October.

Cloud Core Hazy Pale Ale is brewed with Pale and Wheat Malts, flaked oats, and it features some exciting new and flavorful hops -including Talus and Nectaron- which bring a juicy, tropical flavor profile. The beer is the perfect transition from summer to fall.

Says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, “It was time for a change up to our fall Seasonal release…we wanted to brew something new. It feels like the haze craze is still here, so we thought we’d bring a lighter hazy option into our mix.” Harris said the brew team experimented with a variety of hops for this beer and even created single hop varieties to evaluate each of the hop flavors in the brew. “We’re really pleased with the result of these hop trials. This beer packs a big punch of aroma and flavor.”

Cloud Core Hazy Pale Ale will be released in both draft and 12-ounce cans throughout EclipticBrewing’s distribution network.

About Cloud CoreHazy Pale Ale:

This easy drinking hazy pale ale features Talus, Nectaron, Triumph and Eclipse hops.Citrusy, tropical and juicy!

ABV: 5.5%

IBU: 40

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venturefrom John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in thestate’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. In summer of 2021, Ecliptic Brewing will open their second brewery and taproom location inSoutheast Portland, called the Moon Room. Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Ecliptic beers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the MoonRoom (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughout the area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, VancouverWA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

