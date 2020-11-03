Ecliptic Brewing Safely Re-opens Indoor Dining and Covers Patio with Heated Tent

Portland, Oregon. Earth. — Ecliptic Brewing has re-opened their North Portland indoor dining space. The brewery, which remodeled their restaurant at the end of February, moved their dining operations into their expansive parking lot once the pandemic hit. This allowed for a safe and spacious experience for customers during the summer months. As cooler weather arrives, the company evaluated all options and opted to move some of their business back indoors. Sanitation and safety are among the top priorities for Ecliptic Brewing, and the following measures are in place to ensure these:

· Three new air purifiers have been installed in the HVAC filtration system which vastly improve air quality by turning over air every 10 minutes. These have been proven to be even more efficient than UV light filters against all particles and odors, including COVID-19.

· Masks are required whenever not seated at a table.

· One person per party at a time is allowed to check in. When table is ready, host will provide all necessary guidelines to entire party.

· QR codes will be available for ordering via phone from the table.

· Food andbeverages will be delivered to the table. Guests are encouraged to put on theirface coverings as staff approach.

· For takeoutorders, guests can park in the designated spots in the parking lot, and staffwill run food out to cars.

Ecliptic has alsocovered their patio space with a heated tent. It has two 14-foot sliding walls,which help with airflow.

Says Ecliptic’s Restaurant General Manager, Aaron Medina, “We’re excited to bring back some normalcy to our dining experience. We’re finally able to show off our remodel, and we’ve brought back our plates, cocktails and beer flights. Times have changed, but we’re making the best of this situation in trying to provide an awesome guest experience while remaining as safe as possible.” Ecliptic has returned to their regular six-week menu rotations and will soon be bringing back fan favorites like weekday Happy Hour and Monday All Day Happy Hour. Additionally, guests can make reservations by calling ahead, and parties of upto eight may be accommodated if space allows.

Ecliptic is open everyday from 12-9pm (10pm on Friday/Saturday). It is located at 925 N. Cook St.Portland OR 97227. Ecliptic’s phone number is 503-265-8002.

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venturefrom John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in thestate’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ twopassions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Aleand Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem,Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing(Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing(Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle,Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing(Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (NorthCarolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).