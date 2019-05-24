Ecliptic Brewing Releases Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale

PORTLAND, Ore. — Summer is nearly here, and Ecliptic Brewing is ready to help quench customers’ thirst with its new seasonal series beer: Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale, which is available late May through mid-August. Pale and wheat malts help create a crisp, tart beer, while Cascade hops complement the citrus notes and burst of tangerine flavor.

“This seasonal beer was a play on our fan-favorite, year-round Carina Peach Sour Ale,” explains John Harris, Ecliptic Brewing Owner and Brewmaster. “We wanted to give our customers another light and refreshing option for the summer months, and we had a great tangerine source from a local company- Oregon Fruit Products- so it was an easy decision.”

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale will first launch at a release party at Ecliptic’s restaurant on Friday, May 24th. It will also be released in both draft and six-pack cans throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network.

About Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale

A twist of tangerine plays with the balanced tartness of this sunset-hued sour ale.

ABV: 4.8%

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Orbiter IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).