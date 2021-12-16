Ecliptic Brewing Releases 2022 Beer Lineup

PORTLAND, Oregon – Portland, Oregon’s Ecliptic Brewing is excited to announce its 2022 beer release calendar. It is a big year for the brewery, with the addition of a new All the Time Series beer, plus an entirely new series which celebrates their recently-opened location in Southeast Portland. Here’s the plan:

Ecliptic Brewing’s current All the Time Series beers will continue, but Pyxis Pilsner – which originally launched early this year in the Limited Release Series – has moved to the lineup and will be available throughout the company’s distribution footprint. Additionally, LIGO West Coast IPA will launch in early 2022 in 16-ounce can four-packs. With a moderate ABV and modern hop character, this brew offers another unique IPA option year-round. Lastly, Phaser Hazy IPA, which moved to the All the Time Series mid-2021, will eventually get an updated label design to reflect the series change.

Brand new for 2022 is the addition of Ecliptic’s Moon Room Series. The series will feature a collection of lager beer, in celebration of the brewery opening its second location, which is well setup for lagering. While technically part of the company’s Special Release Series (in terms of UPCs and pricing), this mini-series showcases a new label design that matches the dark and moody vibe at the physical Moon Room location. Other classic Special Release beers, such as Oort Imperial Stout and Orange Giant Barleywine, will also return.

Additionally, Ecliptic’s Cosmic Collaboration Series will include six collab beers next year, as the company plans to brew alongside esteemed breweries such as Reuben’s Brews, Crooked Stave, Georgetown Brewing and Holy Mountain Brewing. The 2021 success, Ecliptic + Wayfinder Cold IPA, will be returning first up in the series this January.

The Limited Release Series will continue to feature Vega IPA, with interesting and unique releases each quarter, along with both Altair Fresh Hop Pale Ale and Astro Fresh Hop Lager.

Ecliptic’s Seasonal Series includes four rotations, beginning with SunRay Juicy IPA, moving on to fan-favorite Flamingo Planet Guava Blonde Ale, then 2021’s new Cloud Core Hazy Pale Ale, and finishing with the classic Filament Winter IPA with Tangerine.

The brewery will continue to release beers from its barrel-aging program as part of the Reserve Series. Keep an eye out for brew “5000” launching in 16-ounce cans and draft. This is Owner and Brewmaster John Harris’ 5000th batch of beer ever brewed at Ecliptic! The milestone barrel-aged beer will be released in quarter one of 2022.

Lastly, the brewery will continue to produce small-batch, draft only beers from its pilot system. These extremely limited kegs are available at one or both taprooms. Follow along on eclipticbrewing.com or the company’s Instagram page for real-time updates on these brews, including Brewer’s Spotlight Series, Anniversary Series and Moon Room exclusives.

2022 Beer Lineup

All the Time Series

Ecliptic Starburst IPA

LIGO West Coast IPA – brand new! (16-ounce cans and draft)

Pyxis Pilsner – new in this series!

Phaser Hazy IPA – updated label coming!

Capella Porter

Carina Peach Sour Ale

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale

Seasonal Series

SunRay Juicy IPA (Jan/Feb/March/Mid-April)

Flamingo Planet Guava Blonde Ale (Mid-April/May/June/July)

Cloud Core Hazy Pale Ale (August/September/October)

Filament Winter IPA (November/December)

Limited Release Series

Vega IPA

Altair Fresh Hop Pale Ale

Astro Fresh Hop Lager

Special Release: Moon Room Series – brand new!

February: Vienna Lager

March: Marzen

April: Rice Lager & Rice Lager Jasmine Edition

May: Maibock

July: Helles

September: Oktoberfest

November: Schwarzbier

Special Release Series

Q1 2022: 5000th Brew

January: Oort Imperial Stout

October: Ninth Orbit

December: Orange Giant Barleywine Ale

Cosmic Collaborations

January: Ecliptic + Wayfinder Cold IPA

February: Ecliptic + Reuben’s Cri-Star IPA

June: Ecliptic + Georgetown Summer IPA

August: Ecliptic + Holy Mountain TBD

November: Ecliptic + Crooked Stave TBD

December: Ecliptic + TBD

Reserve Series

TBA

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location opened in October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room –opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale, Capella Porter and Pyxis Pilsner.

Ecliptic beers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the Moon Room (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughout the area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Hayden Beverage (Southern Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

eclipticbrewing.com.