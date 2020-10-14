Ecliptic Brewing Launching Raspberry Golden Ale with Chocolate to Celebrate Seventh Anniversary

Portland, Oregon. Earth. — Ecliptic Brewing, the North Portland brewery founded by Oregon beer icon, John Harris, is about to complete its seventh orbit around the sun. As is tradition for Ecliptic, the brewery will release a special anniversary beer- Seventh Orbit: Raspberry Golden Ale with Chocolate – on October 16th.

Says Ecliptic Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, “It’s been a wild year, but here we are celebrating another anniversary. I’m really thankful for that.” In regards to the latest beer in the lineup, Raspberry Golden Ale with Chocolate, Harris has always had an affinity for brewing fruit beers, as he was one of the first to do so. “Raspberry was the first fruit I ever brewed with, and this is only the second raspberry beer to be brewed here at Ecliptic,” says John.

Brewed with real raspberries and a touch of chocolate, this golden ale gets an extra flavor punch from complementing berry-forward Enigma and Ariana hops. “Who doesn’t like raspberry on desserts?! This beer has a nice malt base, lots of lively hops from dry hopping, and a balanced raspberry character,” says Harris.

Seventh Orbit: Raspberry Golden Ale with Chocolate will first be released in Ecliptic’s restaurant on October 16th in 16-ounce cans and draft. It will soon follow throughout Ecliptic’s distribution network.

While the company will not be hosting its annual anniversary party with live music in the parking lot, Ecliptic will still be celebrating with some fun, special promotions; visit Facebook event page for more details. They will also be donating 10% of their restaurant sales to the Jeremey Wilson Foundation, which is a musicians’ health and services nonprofit that assists individual musicians and their families during medical emergencies. Ecliptic is also releasing a limited-edition tie dye anniversary tee shirt, soon available for sale both online and at the restaurant.

About Seventh Orbit: Raspberry Golden Ale with Chocolate

Ecliptic Brewing’s seventh orbit around the sun is October 20th. We brew a different beer each year to celebrate. This year’s edition is brewed with raspberries, along with Enigma and Ariana hops, which blend perfectly with a touch of chocolate in a smooth golden ale.

ABV 8%

IBU 20

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

###

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/670066767240363/