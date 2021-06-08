Ecliptic Brewing Launches Pyxis Pilsner in the Portland Market

Portland, Oregon. – Ecliptic Brewing has launched its latest Limited Release Series beer – Pyxis Pilsner – in draft and 12-ounce, six pack cans. Pyxis (pronounced “pik-sis”) will be offered in limited distribution through Maletis Beverage in the Portland market to start.

This classic German-style beer is made with noble hops and clocks in at 5.5% ABV. It is Ecliptic’s first canned lager outside of their Special Release and Cosmic Collaboration Series. Says Ecliptic Brewing’s Sales Manager, Erin Grey Kemplin, “We have been looking at doing a 12-ounce canned pilsner for years. As a devoted lager drinker myself, I think Pyxis is a much needed addition to our lineup”.

While Ecliptic plans to keep distribution limited to begin with, there will be room for expansion to other markets in the future. Ecliptic Brewing’s second location, the Moon Room, is planning to open this summer and is well set up for making lagers. The company plans to focus on the production of Pyxis Pilsner here.

Says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, “The first beer Ecliptic ever made year-round was a pilsner. Over time the beer was discontinued because we did not have enough production capacity to give a pilsner the lagering time it deserves. With the addition of our Moon Room brewing space and its already built-out lagering capability, we are now in a position to add Pyxis Pilsner to our lineup. I am super excited to get it packaged for consumption in a 12 oz can.”

Noble hops complement this balanced pilsner. Finishing crisp & refreshing, Pyxis is our spin on this classic German-style lager.

ABV: 5.5%

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

