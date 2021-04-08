Ecliptic Brewing and Von Ebert Brewing Team Up for New Collaboration

Portland, Oregon — Portland-based Ecliptic and Von Ebert are brewing a Blackberry Meyer Lemon Ale, shipping April 14th. Releasing in 16 ounce cans and draft, this marks Ecliptic’s third Cosmic Collaboration of 2021.

Ecliptic + Von Ebert Blackberry Meyer Lemon Ale is brewed with Pale and Wheat Malts, as well as Kveik yeast. This unique Norwegian yeast strain imparts clean, fruity aromas and flavor, which complement the real blackberries and Meyer lemon added to the brew. A collection of hops, including Strata and Mandarina Bavaria, further highlight the fruity and citrus flavor profile of this refreshing beer. Clocking in at 6% ABV, this super dry beer is the perfect springtime release.

“We’re working with five breweries this year, all from the Pacific Northwest,” says Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris. “Sam Pecoraro, and lead brewer, Eric Ebel, have been making some tasty beers, so we wanted to team up. We’re excited to play with Kveik yeast for the first time and punch up the beer with all the real fruit added, too.”

Ecliptic + Von Ebert Blackberry Meyer Lemon Ale will be released in 16 ounce cans and draft throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network on April 14th. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up-to-date details on this release and virtual launch party, tentatively set for April 29th.

Ecliptic + Von Ebert Blackberry Meyer Lemon Ale

Brewed with our friends at Von Ebert Brewing, this Kviek-fermented ale was brewed with real blackberries & Meyer lemons and finishes super dry. A blend of hops–including Strata & Mandarina Bavaria–highlight the fruity, citrus flavors of this refreshing beer.

ABV: 6%

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in cans and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

###

For More Information:

http://eclipticbrewing.com/