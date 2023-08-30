Ecliptic Brewing and Hawaii’s Maui Brewing Co Launch Ecliptic + Maui Bay Breeze Pineapple IPA

PORTLAND, Ore.— Ecliptic Brewing and Hawaii’s Maui Brewing Co have been working together this year to create a Cosmic Collaboration beer: Ecliptic + Maui Bay Breeze Pineapple IPA. The beeris slated to ship August 23rd, both in 16C-ounce cans and draft.

In view of the recent Mauiwildfires, Ecliptic will be donating a portion of proceeds from every pint ofBay Breeze Pineapple IPA sold through their pubs and release events to Legacy of Aloha, aswell as donating 10% of all restaurant sales on August 30th. Legacy of Alohasupports Maui Brewing employees who have lost their homes or been temporarilydisplaced. Any remaining funds will be given to accredited nonprofits workingon the ground in Maui.

“We were devastated to learn of the recent wildfires that have caused so much destruction and loss of life inMaui,” says John Harris, Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster. “Garret Marrero [Maui’sCo-Founder] has been a huge leader in the relief efforts there currently, and we wanted to share some organizations Maui Brewing Company suggests donating to below.”

· MakaiFoundation

· Legacy of Aloha

· Maui Brewing Co FireFund

· Kokua Project – for other breweries

Ecliptic + Maui Brewing BayBreeze Pineapple IPA starts with a Pale Malt base and is hopped with Sabro, ElDorado and Chinook. A good dose of pineapple puree, along with delicate coconut bring a big tropical vibe to this easy drinking IPA, clocking in at 6.5% ABV.

Ecliptic + Maui Brewing BayBreeze Pineapple IPA will be released in 16-ounce cans and draft throughoutEcliptic Brewing’s distribution network on August 23rd. Two benefit release events are planned as follows:

· Seattle release benefit event: August 29th at Brewmaster’s Taproom. Ecliptic will donate a portion ofproceeds from every pint of Bay Breeze Pineapple IPA sold to Legacy of Aloha,matched by Brewmaster’s Taproom.

· Portland release benefit event: August 30th at Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room (5PM) and Belmont Station(6:30P). Ecliptic will donate a portion of proceeds from every pint of BayBreeze Pineapple IPA sold to Legacy of Aloha, matched by Belmont Station. Additionally,Ecliptic will be donating 10% of their restaurant sales on August 30th.

· Lastly, both Ecliptic locations will be drop off points for asupply drive for the Maui community through Stuff The BusecoShuttle. Please drop off supplies (clean blankets/towels, newunderwear, menstrual products, diapers, formula, etc) at either location duringopen restaurant hours until August 20th at 3pm.

Visit Ecliptic’s website orInstagram forup-to-date details on this release and other potential release events.

Brewed with our friends at Maui Brewing Company. With loads of pineapple puree balanced against a fruit-forward and subtly piney blend of Sabro, El Dorado andChinook hops, we rounded things out with a bit of coconut for an extra layer of tropical bliss.

ABV: 6.5%

IBU: 55

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. Ecliptic Brewing’s Mothership location opened in October of 2013 in North Portland and its second location – the Moon Room–opened in November of 2021 in Southeast Portland.

Ecliptic celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus.Harris’ signature beers include Ecliptic Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, CarinaPeach Sour Ale, Capella Porter, Pyxis Pilsner and LIGO West Coast IPA.

Ecliptic beers are available at the mothership brewery (825 North Cook St), the MoonRoom (930 SE Oak St), in grocery stores, bottle shops, and on-tap throughout the area. They are distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, VancouverWA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (NorthernOregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon),Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom(Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), HaydenBeverage (Idaho), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (NorthCarolina), Arizona Beer & Cider (Arizona), Beer Thirst (Canada) andTread Water (Japan).

