Ecliptic Brewing and Chuckanut Brewery Collaborate on Vienna-Style Lager

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland, Oregon’s Ecliptic Brewing and Washington’s Chuckanut Brewery are teaming up to create a Vienna Lager, shipping March 24th in 16 ounce cans and draft. This is Ecliptic’s second Cosmic Collaboration of the new year.

Ecliptic + Chuckanut Vienna Lager is brewed with Barke Vienna and Pilsner Malts, as well as traditional German hops. Hersbrucker hops offer floral and spicy aromas, while Saphir hops bring the citrus. The result is a crisp, copper-hued lager with aromas of light toast, balanced by some malt sweetness.

Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, has long admired Chuckanut’s Owners, Mari and Will Kemper. Says Harris, “I’ve been following Will’s beers for years- since he started the Thomas Kemper Brewery back in 1985. Will and Mari’s Chuckanut Brewery has been making award-winning lagers for a while now, so it really is an honor to make a classic, smooth-drinking Vienna Lager with them.”

Ecliptic + Chuckanut Vienna Lager will be released in 16 ounce cans and draft throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network on March 24th. An official virtual release party will be held on Zoom on April 1st from 5:30-6PM, with John Harris, and Mari & Will Kemper in attendance. Visit Ecliptic’s website or Facebook event page for up-to-date details on this release.

About Ecliptic + Chuckanut Vienna Lager

Brewed with our friends Will and Mari Kemper at Chuckanut Brewery, this Vienna Lager is brewed with Barke Vienna and Pilsner Malts, as well as traditional German hops. The result is a crisp, copper-hued lager with aromas of light toast, balanced by some malt sweetness.

ABV: 4.8%

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in cans and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For More Information:
http://eclipticbrewing.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
03/25 - Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
Brewbound Podcast with NielsenIQ's Danelle Kosmal on Cycling the March 2020 Stock Up Period
04/01 - Brewbound Podcast with NielsenIQ's Danelle Kosmal on Cycling the March 2020 Stock Up Period
Brewbound Podcast
04/08 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Frontlines
04/15 - Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast
04/22 - Brewbound Podcast
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.