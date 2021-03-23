Ecliptic Brewing and Chuckanut Brewery Collaborate on Vienna-Style Lager

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland, Oregon’s Ecliptic Brewing and Washington’s Chuckanut Brewery are teaming up to create a Vienna Lager, shipping March 24th in 16 ounce cans and draft. This is Ecliptic’s second Cosmic Collaboration of the new year.

Ecliptic + Chuckanut Vienna Lager is brewed with Barke Vienna and Pilsner Malts, as well as traditional German hops. Hersbrucker hops offer floral and spicy aromas, while Saphir hops bring the citrus. The result is a crisp, copper-hued lager with aromas of light toast, balanced by some malt sweetness.

Ecliptic’s Owner and Brewmaster, John Harris, has long admired Chuckanut’s Owners, Mari and Will Kemper. Says Harris, “I’ve been following Will’s beers for years- since he started the Thomas Kemper Brewery back in 1985. Will and Mari’s Chuckanut Brewery has been making award-winning lagers for a while now, so it really is an honor to make a classic, smooth-drinking Vienna Lager with them.”

Ecliptic + Chuckanut Vienna Lager will be released in 16 ounce cans and draft throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network on March 24th. An official virtual release party will be held on Zoom on April 1st from 5:30-6PM, with John Harris, and Mari & Will Kemper in attendance. Visit Ecliptic’s website or Facebook event page for up-to-date details on this release.

About Ecliptic + Chuckanut Vienna Lager

ABV: 4.8%

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in cans and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

